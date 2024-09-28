Galway student honours mother with Marathon for Cancer Society

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
A 21-year-old Galway law student is honouring the memory of her mother – 18 months on from her death – by running next month’s Dublin City Marathon in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.
Layla Killeen from Kiltullagh, Athenry, is a final year law student in the University of Galway – and she took up running in a concerted way when she spent her Erasmus year in France.
Now, having seen her mum Sonia die within six months of a cancer diagnosis, she wants to help the Cancer Society – so that they can help others in turn on that same journey as the Killeen family experienced.
“Around two years ago, my mum, Sonia, was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, and she passed away six months after this diagnosis,” says Layla.
“Mum’s illness was brief, but it was painful for all of us. She was such a bright light in all of our lives, and it was so devastating to watch her go through treatment and get sicker all the time.
“I went on Erasmus in France, and I took up running while I was there; I ran the Nice Half Marathon while I was there. It was such a great way for me to clear my head and process my grief. I decided to sign up for the Dublin City Marathon in aid of the Irish Cancer Society,” she adds.
So far she has raised nearly €3,000, and she is hoping to reach €5,000 by the time she finishes the Dublin City Marathon on October 27 – with the help of another fundraising run the weekend before that!
“I am also organising a community fun run in Kiltullagh on October 20, complete with a bake sale so that everyone in my community who knew my gorgeous mum can come and show their support!” she says.
The 5k Fun Run takes place at 10am that Sunday, October 20, at the Galway Plaza Truck Stop. You can register online; for more info see @laylarunsformum – and again all proceeds again go to the Irish Cancer Society.
Pictured: Lalya Killeen with her late mum Sonia.
