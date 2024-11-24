Galway school’s Mock Trial team impress the judges at international finals in Chicago

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Fresh from a victory in the National Mock Trial Competition in Central Criminal Courts last year, fourteen students from Coláiste Iognáid (the Jes) in Galway headed for Chicago last week to compete in the International ‘Empire’ Mock Trial Competition.
Cian Dolan, Mark Egan, Tara Flynn, Niamh Gleeson, Beth Kelly, Lisa Lennon, Kate Leonard, Rachel Lyons, Olivia Maye, Layla McCann, Róisin Ní Fhátharta, Erin O’Connor, Juno Sheridan, and Ted Silke were joined by their teachers and coaches Stephen Reilly and Maeve Clancy.
The Competition involved arguing two prosecution rounds and two defence rounds on charges of bribery of a witness and the subordination of perjury.
Each round was a substantive hearing lasting in excess of three hours broken down into a pre-trial motion to exclude past actions of a witness; opening and closing arguments; and the direct examination of three witnesses and cross-examination of three witnesses.
The team had to navigate complex issues surrounding hearsay evidence, which required a strong knowledge of the rules of evidence.
Kate Leonard and Lisa Lennon who both delivered flawless cross-examinations, which would have left experienced Counsel nervous of their position, and Layla McCann, Juno Sheridan, and Róisin Ní Fhátharta and Kate Leonard again delivered powerful, passionate, well-structured and well-prepared opening/closing statements.
Cian Dolan and Tara Flynn argued competently and effectively in the pre-trial motion to include/exclude previous actions of a witness, and Ted Silke had an impressive grasp of issues surrounding evidence exhibits and whose objections and defence to same, were well thought out, well timed and impressive.
Equally, the witnesses – Niamh Gleeson, Beth Kelly, Rachel Lyons, Erin O’Connor, Mark Egan, and Oliva Maye as the accused Sheriff Klien – gave an incredible and convincing performance earning much needed points.
Pictured: The team from the Jes on their way to the International ‘Empire’ Mock Trial Competition in Chicago.
