Galway pharmacist uses EpiPen to save customer’s life

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
A Galway pharmacist saved the life of a young customer who presented at her shop with potentially fatal anaphylaxis.
Quick-thinking Jennifer Regan administered two adrenalin pens to a woman who was suffering an anaphylactic reaction at Home Pharmacy Galway on Forster Street, off Eyre Square in the city.
The woman – aged in her thirties – would have stopped breathing within minutes if Ms Regan did not administer the lifesaving EpiPen.
Anaphylaxis is a severe, life-threatening allergic reaction. It can occur from reactions to milk or beestings and is most common in nuts, particularly peanuts.
The city resident whose life was saved at Home Pharmacy Galway last Thursday, had never had such a reaction previously.
“That’s what was scary about it. She never had any history of anaphylaxis or allergy. She’s in her thirties with no history of ever having anaphylactic reaction to anything,” said Ms Regan, from Salthill.
The woman arrived at the pharmacy complaining of feeling a bit off after eating something. Her lips were slightly swollen, it looked like a local reaction and an antihistamine was dispensed.
“But she came back within three minutes. Her tongue and lips had swollen up and she couldn’t breathe.
“I quickly assessed and realised this was life threatening. I administered two EpiPen auto injectors into the woman’s upper leg, while my colleague called for an ambulance.
“Within minutes of the injection, the woman began to recover and thankfully did not need any further doses of EpiPen. Those two injections saved her life.”
Caption: Jennifer Regan, Supervising Pharmacist at Frank McAnena’s Home Pharmacy, Forster Street, holding the Epipen Adrenaline auto-injector for anaphylaxis/serious allergic reaction. Photo: Brian Harding.
Get the full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie. You can also download our Connacht Tribune App from Apple’s App Store or get the Android Version from Google Play.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
One fifth of homes in city and county have BER rating of D or lower
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOne fifth of homes in Galway city and county have a B...
Forecaster predicts Mace Head Carna will break Ireland wind records as Storm Eowyn hits
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCathal Nolan from Ireland's Weather Channel is predic...
January could be time for work or wages anew
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara January is the time of new beginnings and un...
Far-fetched excuses will catch you out every time
A Different View with Dave O’Connell There’s a very popular pub in Salthill called the Office ...
SIMI releases end-of-year sales figures
Official end-of-year figures have been released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI)...
Trump can have bigger impact on Ireland than Government
World of Politics with Harry McGee And so it came to pass. The great moment when the man so of...
An Cheathrú Rua stand on the brink of football history
By Pádraic Ó Ciardha AFTER consecutive relegations saw An Cheathrú Rua drop from senior to jun...
Tuam-based property maestro making moves
With over twenty years’ experience in the Galway County property sector Tuam-based estate agent R...
Boston Scientific Galway’s new site leader
Boston Scientific has announced the appointment of Conor Russell as the new Vice President of Ope...