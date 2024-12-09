Galway native joins Boston Scientific’s anniversary celebration on Wall Street

The last time a bell rang of such significance in the life of Rosaleen Burke, she was as a young student at Mercy College in Woodford; this time it was the bell to bring the curtain down on the day’s trading at the New York Stock Exchange!

After her college days in NUIG, the then-Rosaleen O’Reilly started her career in the medical device industry in Galway in 1991.

And that led the Boston Scientific executive to partake in the ceremonial ringing of the famous stock-market Closing Bell on Wall Street earlier this month.

The Woodford native was not the only Irish representative, because Paudie Connor – originally from the MedTech giant’s Clonmel site – joined her as they celebrated Boston Scientific’s 45th birthday.

Roz, who started out at the BSC plant in Ballybrit, was proud to be on the podium with her executive colleagues for the end of trading and ceremonial ringing of the closing bell.

Last year Rosaleen relocated to Boston as the multi-site vice president of Quality.

Since August 2015 her role has overseen the quality for the endoscopy division, urology and pelvic health division, US distribution, and corporate sterilisation.

Prior to her promotion, she was the quality vice-president for all of BSC’s distribution, supply chain and sterilisation process.

In addition, Rosaleen was the head of quality in AMEA, Europe and the Americas regions for BSC.

In 2011, Roz was the quality multi-site vice president for all of BSC’s supply chain and international regions at the time of significant global growth and investment.

Rosaleen, who was also part of BSC’s emerging executives’ inaugural programme in 2010, holds a Bachelor of Science Degree, a Master’s Degree in Biotechnology (Hons) from the National University of Galway and an MBA from Oxford Brooks University.

Pictured: Rosaleen O’Reilly Burke (extreme left, dark blue suit) and her colleagues ringing the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange.