Galway exhibitors enjoy lucrative week at Irish Craft Village for Bord Bia Bloom

Author: Our Reporter
Three talented Galway craft artists displayed their talents in full bloom last weekend – as part of the Design & Crafts Council Ireland’s Irish Craft Village at the country’s biggest gardening event.
The trio enjoyed a busy weekend at Bord Bia Bloom, among the 42 Irish craft retail stands displayed everything from textiles and printing to woodturning and glass blowing.
The Galway trio included Wildlife Artist Lorraine Fletcher who art studio is based at the Burren Nature Sanctuary outside Kinvara.
Lorraine exhibited a series of original art and limited edition prints.
Orla Culligan displayed her unique slip cast ceramics which she makes from her home in Moycullen.
She strives to provide high quality products that bring joy to the owner’s home while keeping her business sustainable by having as little waste as possible and a low environmental impact.
And Henri Bocxe runs his Thin Line Creative Laser cutting service in Doorus, Kinvara. His collection featured coastal maps of Ireland and waterways, Irish-sourced oak engraved chopping boards, and Triskele and Spiral coasters.
“Bord Bia’s Bloom offers us at Thin Line a brilliant platform to showcase existing and new Wall Art Maps of the Irish Coastline and Inland Waterways to the visiting public,” said Henri.
“With every year of participation at the DCCI Craft Village at Bloom, the Wall Art Maps portfolio increased due to the new commissions to create maps of new locations around Dublin Bay and the rest of Ireland.
“The Wall Art Map of Malahide, which will be first displayed this year at the festival is a prime example of the importance of the personal interaction with the public interested in my work and this would not have the same impact by only visiting my online shop,” he added.
Rosemary Steen, CEO of Design & Crafts Council Ireland, described Bord Bia Bloom as a key event for the Council and its members.
“It forms part of our national programme of events to make Irish design and craft accessible to existing and to new and diverse audiences,” she said.
“One of the key pillars in DCCI’s strategic five-year plan is to target capacity for growth and drive commercial success for the sector.
“Approximately €180,000 in sales took place at the DCCI Irish Craft Village at Bloom last year. This year, we are delighted to have been able to acquire more space and to nearly double the number of makers we are supporting, to 42,” she added
Pictured: Exhibitor…Henri Bocxe and his Thin Line Creative Laser cutting service in Doorus, Kinvara.
