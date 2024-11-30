Galway East: Dolan delight at poll-topping performance

-
-
Author: Declan Tierney
~ 2 minutes read
A jubilant Cllr Albert Dolan has said that he is delighted with his anticipated poll-topping performance in Galway East – based on tally figures, with the opening of all boxes now close to completion.
The Fianna Fail candidate added, cautiously, he said that he wasn’t taking anything for granted until the first count is announced.
The Athenry councillor did say that, if elected, he would be proud to represent the Galway East constituency.
It is expected that there may be a first count in Galway East at around 4.30pm or 5pm but no candidate will be elected until at least the third count.
Cllr Dolan is sitting on almost 9,900 first preferences according to the final tally with the quota expected to be in the region of 10,400.
There are 14 candidates in the field for four seats and it is likely that Sean Canney will retain his seat with Louis O’Hara (SF), Pete Roche (FG), Declan Geraghty (Independent Ireland) and Anne Rabbitte (FF) in contention for the remaining two seats.
Minister Rabbitte’s first preference vote seems to be down almost 2,000 on 2020 and she will be striving to keep ahead of Fine Gael’s Niamh Madden, both from Portumna, in order to be in with a shout of a seat.
