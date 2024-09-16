Egan’s Whiskey tasting event at The Skeff Bar & Kitchen

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
The Skeff Bar & Kitchen are hosting an exclusive whiskey tasting experience on Wednesday, 25th September in their very own 1852 Whiskey Club, Galway’s largest whiskey bar. This special evening promises to be a celebration of fine whiskey, featuring a selection of superb Egan’s Whiskey, hosted by none other than Rupert Egan, Egan’s Master Bonder.
Guests will have the unique opportunity to sample a curated collection of Egan’s contemporary whiskeys, including, Egan’s Bonders Blend, Egan’s Endeavour, Egan’s Fortitude and Egan’s Conviction.
Rupert Egan will guide you through the tasting, offering insights into each blend and sharing exciting modern whiskey recipes. To elevate the evening, each ticket includes a welcome drink and a selection of delicious finger food, thoughtfully prepared to complement the tasting experience.
Tickets are priced at just €20, but space is limited, so be sure to secure your spot in advance for this not-to-be-missed event.
The 1852 Whiskey Club is renowned for offering whiskey enthusiasts a relaxed and enjoyable setting to explore a diverse selection of whiskeys. With over 200 varieties available, the club is the perfect environment for both novice and seasoned whiskey lovers alike.
Located in the heart of Galway City, The Skeff Bar & Kitchen is a historic venue that has been a central part of Galway’s nightlife since 1850. Spanning six bars over five floors, it’s known for its inviting atmosphere, eclectic drink selection, and award-winning whiskey collection.
So don’t miss this opportunity to explore some of Egan’s finest whiskeys in one of Galway’s most beloved venues. For bookings and more information, visit the entertainment page on the Skeff website, www.theskeff.ie or contact the Skeff directly at marketing@theskeff.ie.
Ticket link for Socials: https://bit.ly/4fONw9F
SPONSORED CONTENT
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Woman in 50s taken to UHG after road collision at Loughgeorge
A woman in her 50s has been taken to UHG following a road traffic collision at Loughgeorge in Cla...
City Council urged to reform water quality testing during ‘archaic’ bathing season
The current system of water quality testing in Galway city must not be limited to the ‘archaic’ b...
185 driving test no-shows in Galway in 2024
There have been 185 no-shows to driving tests in Galway so far this year – the fifth highes...
Galway Guide Dogs Cycle 2024
The Galway Branch of the Irish Guide Dogs & Assistance Dogs with the support of Challenge Cyc...
Over 70 patients on trolleys at Galway hospitals today
There are 71 patients on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today. The INMO figures show...
Call for action on spreading of porridge along city streets encouraging seagulls and pigeons
Galway City Council is being urged to take action on the spreading of porridge on various streets...
Concerns long-awaited Southpark masterplan could be facing further five year delay
City East councillor Declan McDonnell is concerned the long-awaited Southpark masterplan could be...
Winning €1m lotto ticket sold in Westside stor
The weekend’s winning one million euro lotto ticket was sold at Monaghan’s Centra and...
Relationship with German twin town holds promise for Tuam
A blossoming relationship between Tuam and a town in Germany is set to be taken a step further an...