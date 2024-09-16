Egan’s Whiskey tasting event at The Skeff Bar & Kitchen

The Skeff Bar & Kitchen are hosting an exclusive whiskey tasting experience on Wednesday, 25th September in their very own 1852 Whiskey Club, Galway’s largest whiskey bar. This special evening promises to be a celebration of fine whiskey, featuring a selection of superb Egan’s Whiskey, hosted by none other than Rupert Egan, Egan’s Master Bonder.

Guests will have the unique opportunity to sample a curated collection of Egan’s contemporary whiskeys, including, Egan’s Bonders Blend, Egan’s Endeavour, Egan’s Fortitude and Egan’s Conviction.

Rupert Egan will guide you through the tasting, offering insights into each blend and sharing exciting modern whiskey recipes. To elevate the evening, each ticket includes a welcome drink and a selection of delicious finger food, thoughtfully prepared to complement the tasting experience.

Tickets are priced at just €20, but space is limited, so be sure to secure your spot in advance for this not-to-be-missed event.

The 1852 Whiskey Club is renowned for offering whiskey enthusiasts a relaxed and enjoyable setting to explore a diverse selection of whiskeys. With over 200 varieties available, the club is the perfect environment for both novice and seasoned whiskey lovers alike.

Located in the heart of Galway City, The Skeff Bar & Kitchen is a historic venue that has been a central part of Galway’s nightlife since 1850. Spanning six bars over five floors, it’s known for its inviting atmosphere, eclectic drink selection, and award-winning whiskey collection.

So don’t miss this opportunity to explore some of Egan’s finest whiskeys in one of Galway’s most beloved venues. For bookings and more information, visit the entertainment page on the Skeff website, www.theskeff.ie or contact the Skeff directly at marketing@theskeff.ie.

Ticket link for Socials: https://bit.ly/4fONw9F

