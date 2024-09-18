EASYFIX wins prestigious ‘Green Impact’ Innovation Award at National Ploughing Championships

EASYFIX is thrilled to announce their victory in the esteemed ‘Green Impact’ category at this year’s Enterprise Ireland Innovation Awards, held during the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co. Laois. This significant achievement was awarded on Tuesday, marking the opening day of the championships.

The competition featured three overall awards, with nine innovative Irish-owned agritech companies shortlisted. Each contender presented their groundbreaking technologies before the winners in each category were decided.

EASYFIX secured the ‘Green Impact’ Award for their revolutionary slurry treatment technology, ‘ePulse’. This fully automated system is designed to treat all types of slurry storage, with a particular focus on optimizing slurry utilization on farms while significantly reducing emissions. The system employs an electro-photomagnetic treatment administered daily to the manure, which stimulates microbial activity naturally without the use of chemicals or additives. This pioneering technology holds the potential to transform slurry management on farms globally.

Currently, the ‘ePulse’ system is undergoing field trials in Ireland, the UK, the USA, and Europe, across various farming systems. The feedback from farmers has been overwhelmingly positive, showcasing very promising results.

Commenting on the award, EASYFIX Sales Director Ronan Boyle said, “We are absolutely delighted to be recognized with the ‘Green Impact’ award today. This project is the result of a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication from our team, and it is a cause we are deeply passionate about. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Enterprise Ireland for acknowledging our efforts and supporting our innovation.”

Pictured: EASYFIX Sales Director Ronan Boyle and the team at the National Ploughing Championships.