Nominations sought for awards that honour community champions

Nominations are now open for the Cathaoirleach’s Awards 2025 – the annual awards scheme that honours individuals and groups who have had a significant impact on the quality of life in communities across County Galway.

The joint venture between Galway County Council and the Public Participation Network (PPN), which has over 1,300 member groups carrying out a range of community and voluntary activities, has run annually for over a decade.

Nominations can be made by individual members of the public or through community groups and voluntary organisations, by emailing a completed nomination form to awards@galwaycoco.ie before the closing date of April 18.

The winners will then be announced at a special reception in May ahead of the Mayoral Charity Ball at the Raheen Woods Hotel in Athenry on June 7.

Cllr Martina Kinane, Cathaoirleach of the County of Galway said she was delighted to launch the Cathaoirleach’s Awards for 2025.

“These awards provide a fantastic opportunity to acknowledge and reward the amazing community and voluntary work happening around the county,” she said.

“These awards give us an opportunity to showcase best practice in voluntary initiatives and projects across a broad range of areas such as sport, heritage, environment, arts and culture, community and social inclusion, and promotion of the Irish language,” added Council CEO Liam Conneally.

Acting Director of Services Kieran Coyne underlined the prestige of the awards.

“These Awards provide a valuable opportunity for Galway County Council to work in partnership with Galway County PPN to recognise the value and contribution of volunteers to our county, and the impact of their activities on community wellbeing and quality of life,” he said.

Nomination forms are now available on www.galway.ie – or by emailing awards@galwaycoco.ie

Pictured: Cllr Martina Kinane, Cathaoirleach of the County of Galway, pictured with Liam Conneally, Chief Executive of Galway County Council at the announcement of the Cathaoirleach’s Awards 2025.