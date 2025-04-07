Students debate social media ban at EU Model Council

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
By Peter Power, Head of the European Commission Representation in Dublin.
Protecting young people online in the EU was the focus of this year’s hotly contested Model Council of the European Union debate for secondary schools, which took place in Dublin Castle on 28 March.
Teams from schools across Ireland, each playing the role of an EU Member State, skilfully debated a proposed ban on social media for under-16s, with lively interventions and opposing views.
This debate was very timely as the broader conversation on protecting young people online is reaching a flash point in the media. Parents, educators, policy makers, and young people themselves are very concerned about the dangers they face online.
St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar in Co. Donegal won first place for their representation of Estonia during the debate. They will travel with their class to Strasbourg in October to take part in ‘Euroscola’, where they will become MEPs for a day in the European Parliament.
Joint second place was awarded to Drogheda Educate Together Secondary School, Co. Meath representing Poland and Loreto Secondary School, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary representing Slovenia.
Honourable mentions were given to the following schools: Manor House School, Raheny, Co. Dublin representing Italy, Our Lady’s Secondary School, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan representing Romania and Bailieborough Community School in Co. Cavan representing Czechia.
The European Union is working to ensure that we can trust the digital services we use, and we are safe and protected online.
The EU’s new Digital Services Act (DSA) will see that all digital services, including Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube and search engines like Google, do more to protect users’ rights and stop the spread of illegal or inappropriate content.
If they don’t, they will face hefty fines by the EU.
Pictured: Teams from 27 schools across Ireland participated in the Model Council of the European Union debate for secondary schools competition which took place in Dublin Castle on 28 March.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Fears of further land restrictions in Connemara due to EU standards
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere are concerns in Connemara that further land des...
Green light for major upgrade of entrance to Galway Clinic
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe green light has been given for a major upgrade to...
Man shot dead by British police after charging at officers reported to be from Galway
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Irishman, who was shot dead by police officers in...
Station House’s major upgrade readies facility for its second chapter
A multimillion-euro refurbishment of one of Connemara’s most popular hotels is about to be unveil...
Acquisition sees Gourmet Food Parlour expand its catering presence in Galway
The leading restaurant and catering group started by an entrepreneur originally from Barna has ex...
Nominations sought for awards that honour community champions
Nominations are now open for the Cathaoirleach’s Awards 2025 – the annual awards scheme that hono...
Last night's Lotto draw wins one Galway player over €45,000
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway Lotto player has won over €45,000 in last ni...
Galway Rural Development approve €130k in LEADER support to Mountbellew Sheepfest
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Rural Development have announced that they wil...
Galway Driving Test Centre relocating to Clybaun Hotel next week
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Driving Test Centre will be moved to the Clyba...