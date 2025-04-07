  • Services

Fears of further land restrictions in Connemara due to EU standards

Published:

    ~ 2 minutes read

Fears of further land restrictions in Connemara due to EU standards
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There are concerns in Connemara that further land designations may place added restrictions on planning and agricultural activities in the area.

The designations will come under the GAEC or Good agricultural and environmental conditions which is a set of European Union standards aimed at achieving sustainable agriculture.

Connemara may have more planning conditions than any area in Ireland.

Over 70% of the region is a Special Area of Conservation with a myriad of heritage areas, bird life regulations and scenic areas among other environmental safeguards.

However, many local people see this as overkill. Now there is more on the way.

This time it is the G.A.E.C.- Good Agriculture and Environmental Conditions – which is coming into the picture. It is aimed at protecting all types of bog land.

In an instance where over 50% of a farm is deemed basically bog land, all of the farm then become a bog conservation area. No draining, no fencing, no activity at all, and a strong chance that it would be very difficult to get planning permission for a home on such a land holding.

The Natura and Hill Farmers Association have met the Agriculture Minister and made their case. They its overkill but they must wait and see what happens.

 

