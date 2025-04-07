Station House’s major upgrade readies facility for its second chapter

A multimillion-euro refurbishment of one of Connemara’s most popular hotels is about to be unveiled to guests ahead of the bumper Easter break.

The Clifden Station House has overhauled its restaurant, residents’ lounge and reception areas on the ground floor to give guests greater room to enjoy facilities.

It’s the first major structural overhaul of the tourist complex since the Sweeney family created a destination hotel, leisure centre, theatre, cinema and gastro pub at the site of the Victorian train station in 1998.

General manager James Sweeney said the new ground floor will transform the experience for visitors.

“We developed the plan ourselves based on our experience of using the space. The library bar had four little tables, so guests had to either wait for one to free up or go across to the Signal Bar. We now have space for 60 people in the residents’ lounge which has a piano and a fireplace and is very warm and welcoming,” he told the Connacht Tribune.

“Our most popular packages are the three-night gourmet dining breaks, so we have a lot more space now to accommodate people in the Carriage Restaurant or the Signal Bar, which is a beautiful old building.”

The redevelopment has cost ‘a few million’, which was testament to the family’s commitment to the hotel business and the town, he stated. His father John Sweeney and himself are the owners.

He would not be drawn on the reasons they have bucked the trend of many other residential businesses in rural Ireland to remain fully open for hospitality.

The 78-bedroom hotel with 16 adjacent apartments is staffed by 40 core staff who are employed year-round, supplemented by a similar number of seasonal workers.

It remains one of Connemara’s biggest employers and is an important lure for tourists into Connemara’s biggest town.

“About 60% of our guests are Irish, Dublin is the biggest market, followed by Galway and Mayo. The rest are international visitors, most of them from the States. Like the Ring of Kerry, Clifden – like parts of Mayo – are on the American circuit,” James reveals.

So far 2025 is looking to be up on last year

“Bookings are very strong for April and there’s a lot of international bookings from May to September. We’ve a stronger base of occupancy so are able to grow our rates. We’re very optimistic and positive about the year ahead.”

One of the few businesses in Clifden to remain open in the depths of winter, James said they have enjoyed a steady customer base even in the quiet season, with many multi-generational families choosing to hold their celebrations there.

The 220-seat theatre, which is the centre of famed Clifden Arts Festival every September, hosts at least two events per month. Most recently Cork comedian Norma Sheahan took to the stage.

The hotel was the location of the Golfgate controversy in August 2020 which resulted in three politicians – Phil Hogan, Dara Calleary and Jerry Buttimer – resigning from their jobs after attending a fundraiser there during the lockdown.

Current Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Noel Grealish, former Fianna Fail senator Donie Cassidy, John and James Sweeney, later had charges of organising an event that contravened the Health Act 1947 dismissed.

The hotel operator Western Railway Operations Ltd recorded post-tax profits of €437,972 in the twelve months to the end of May 2023. The post-tax profits for 2023 were 43% down on the €763,404 figure recorded for 2022.

Pictured: The plush restaurant in the refurbished Station House Hotel in Clifden.