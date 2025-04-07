Acquisition sees Gourmet Food Parlour expand its catering presence in Galway

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
The leading restaurant and catering group started by an entrepreneur originally from Barna has expanded its footprint in the west with the acquisition of SKG Catering, itself a well-established catering company in Galway.
Gourmet Food Parlour, founded by Lorraine Heskin, is one of Ireland’s largest catering providers, and boasts twelve restaurants nationwide – and with this latest acquisition, the group strengthens its catering services in Galway in particular.
The Barna woman studied in University of Limerick before heading off to New York for four years working in a diverse range of food businesses.
On returning to Dublin, Lorraine she opened her first 25-seater café in Dun Laoghaire in 2006 – and now Gourmet Food Parlour has grown into a very successful business employing a team of 320 people across the group, with twelve locations across Dublin and Meath as well as her premises in Salthill.
Now, by combining SKG’s strong local client base with Gourmet Food Parlour’s national expertise in catering and nutrition, she hopes to set a new benchmark for catering in the region.
“In recent years, catering has become one of the fastest-growing areas of our business, and it has been a long-time goal of mine to expand our presence in Galway,” said Lorraine.
“Partnering with Anthony and the SKG team presents the perfect opportunity to do just that,” she added.
Anthony Healy, founder of SKG Catering, also expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership.
“We are delighted to join forces with Gourmet Food Parlour, a brand that shares our passion for delivering high-quality food and exceptional service,” he said.
“At SKG Catering, we have always prided ourselves on taste, quality, and customer satisfaction. This partnership allows us to bring our expertise to an even wider audience, and we look forward to creating memorable dining experiences together,” he added.
Pictured: Lorraine Heskin, CEO and founder of Gourmet Food Parlour.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Station House’s major upgrade readies facility for its second chapter
A multimillion-euro refurbishment of one of Connemara’s most popular hotels is about to be unveil...
Nominations sought for awards that honour community champions
Nominations are now open for the Cathaoirleach’s Awards 2025 – the annual awards scheme that hono...
Last night's Lotto draw wins one Galway player over €45,000
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway Lotto player has won over €45,000 in last ni...
Galway Rural Development approve €130k in LEADER support to Mountbellew Sheepfest
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Rural Development have announced that they wil...
Galway Driving Test Centre relocating to Clybaun Hotel next week
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Driving Test Centre will be moved to the Clyba...
Families from Galway and Tipperary mentor teens on this evening's Raised by the Village
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFamilies from Galway and Tipperary will feature on th...
Family begs Council for transfer from ‘awful’ halting site near Portumna
A family of four living in a hellish halting site near Portumna has begged Galway County Council ...
Galway composer Johnny Óg Connolly is Composer of the Year at Gradam Ceoil
The great Conamara accordion player and composer Johnny Óg Connolly is to be honoured for his out...
Galway design student impresses judges with her Oriental bathroom concept
A bathroom with a strong Oriental theme was enough to win a prestigious prize for a Galway design...