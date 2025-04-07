  • Services

Services

Man shot dead by British police after charging at officers reported to be from Galway

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Man shot dead by British police after charging at officers reported to be from Galway
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Irishman, who was shot dead by police officers in the UK after charging at them with a knife, has been named.

David Joyce, originally from Galway, has been formally identified in a post mortem as the man who died at Milton Keynes railway station.

The UK’s Independent Office for Police Conduct says the 38 year old was “shot at close range” after running towards officers with a knife.

Journalist Enda Brady says police sent an armed response unit because it was reported Mr. Joyce had a gun:

 

More like this:
no_space
Fears of further land restrictions in Connemara due to EU standards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere are concerns in Connemara that further land des...

no_space
Students debate social media ban at EU Model Council

By Peter Power, Head of the European Commission Representation in Dublin. Protecting young peo...

no_space
Green light for major upgrade of entrance to Galway Clinic

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe green light has been given for a major upgrade to...

no_space
Station House’s major upgrade readies facility for its second chapter

A multimillion-euro refurbishment of one of Connemara’s most popular hotels is about to be unveil...

no_space
Acquisition sees Gourmet Food Parlour expand its catering presence in Galway

The leading restaurant and catering group started by an entrepreneur originally from Barna has ex...

no_space
Nominations sought for awards that honour community champions

Nominations are now open for the Cathaoirleach’s Awards 2025 – the annual awards scheme that hono...

no_space
Last night's Lotto draw wins one Galway player over €45,000

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway Lotto player has won over €45,000 in last ni...

no_space
Galway Rural Development approve €130k in LEADER support to Mountbellew Sheepfest

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Rural Development have announced that they wil...

no_space
Galway Driving Test Centre relocating to Clybaun Hotel next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Driving Test Centre will be moved to the Clyba...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up