Man shot dead by British police after charging at officers reported to be from Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Irishman, who was shot dead by police officers in the UK after charging at them with a knife, has been named.

David Joyce, originally from Galway, has been formally identified in a post mortem as the man who died at Milton Keynes railway station.

The UK’s Independent Office for Police Conduct says the 38 year old was “shot at close range” after running towards officers with a knife.

Journalist Enda Brady says police sent an armed response unit because it was reported Mr. Joyce had a gun: