Green light for major upgrade of entrance to Galway Clinic

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The green light has been given for a major upgrade to the entrance to Galway Clinic in Doughiska.

The works would include road realignment, a mini-roundabout, and significant upgrades to the pedestrian paths.

City planners have now given the go ahead subject to routine conditions.

There had been two submissions by local residents, one of whom argued the plan is welcome, but doesn’t go far enough to address serious and long-running issues with the entrance.

If they chose to do so, an appeal can be taken with An Bord Pleanala within the coming weeks.