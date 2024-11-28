Cunningham Autopoint’s BYD delight

Motor Distributors Limited has announced the appointment of prominent motor retailers Cunningham Autopoint as the main dealers in Galway for the BYD range of passenger cars.

Expanding the BYD network to seven outlets overall, with further appointments yet to follow, Cunningham Autopoint will market itself as ‘BYD Galway’.

Welcoming their appointment, MDL sales director, Ciaran Allen said: “It is an honour for BYD and the entire BYD team in Ireland to welcome Cunningham Autopoint to the BYD network. We look forward to working with them and creating a strong presence for BYD in this region and we are confident the highly specified and competitively-priced BYD models will have an attractive customer appeal.”

A leading name for motoring in County Galway for more than 30 years, Cunningham Autopoint operates from a high-profile premises, located just off exit 19 of the M6 motorway at Carnmore West, north of Oranmore, on the eastern approach to Galway city.

Currently four models make up the BYD range to be sold by Cunningham Autopoint. First to arrive in Ireland some 18 months ago was the BYD ATTO 3 SUV.

Since then, three additional models have been added the BYD DOLPHIN compact C-segment hatchback, the ‘strikingly sporty’ 4-door D-segment sedan, BYD SEAL and the BYD SEAL U Super Hybrid, a plug-in hybrid SUV launched just weeks ago. Five additional models are expected to be introduced in Ireland in 2025.

Niall Cunningham, managing director at Cunningham Autopoint, said they were thrilled with their appointment – and the opportunity it brings to offer customers a new and exciting product range.

“It also gives us the chance to share in the value and enjoyment that BYD has brought to Ireland with their award-winning ATTO 3, compact DOLPHIN, stunning SEAL, and all-new SEAL U Super Hybrid, all of which will be available to view in our showrooms,” he said.

“Our experienced and professional team look forward to representing the BYD brand in Galway,” he added.

Approaching 30 years in business, BYD has its manufacturing base in China and has announced plans to construct a European plant in Hungary.

Since its arrival, BYD has been warmly welcomed by motor industry commentators and by its growing community of owners – a fact recognised by its success as one of Ireland’s top-selling EV model ranges, and by the achievement of BYD ATTO 3 in winning the coveted ‘Continental Irish Small Compact SUV 2024’ award and the success of the BYD SEAL winning the ‘Continental Irish Large Car of the Year 2025’ award, presented by members of the Motoring Media Association of Ireland only last week.

Hallmarks of BYD models are its wide range of all-inclusive standard features, highly competitive price offering and the appeal its range has for eco-friendly Irish motorists keen to embrace lower cost motoring. In addition, all components are manufactured by BYD in-house, including its unique cobalt-free Blade Battery, ePlatform 3.0 and intelligent Super DM (Dual Mode) technology.

For more information visit: www.bydauto.ie

Pictured: BYD SEAL U Super Hybrid – a plug-in hybrid SUV with intelligent BYD Super DM technology, and latest arrival to be sold by Cunningham Autopoint under their appointment as BYD main dealers in Galway.