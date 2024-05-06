Croí highlights need for national cardiac strategy

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
Croí, the Galway-based heart and stroke charity, has called for the urgent implementation of a new national strategy to tackle cardiovascular health. The call takes centre stage in the charity’s new manifesto launch in Dublin.
The manifesto, developed in consultation with patient advocates, leading civil society organisations, professional bodies, and voluntary & community groups, outlines five key policy actions.
If implemented, these actions will significantly reduce the occurrence of heart disease and stroke in the population and reduce the burden it currently places on the healthcare system.
Cardiovascular Disease is the biggest annual cause of death & disability globally, with over 9,000 people in Ireland losing their lives as a result each year.
The disease is responsible for 40% of all hospital admissions, and 75% of all bed days in hospitals.
Despite this, Ireland’s last national cardiovascular health strategy expired in 2019, with no evaluation or renewal.
Croí wants politicians to immediately develop a new national strategy on cardiovascular health akin to that in place for cancer; the allocation of a multi-annual budget from the department of health; the appointment of a dedicated policy lead in the department of health; and the establishment of a Cardiovascular Disease Prevention Implementation Taskforce.
Croí Chief Executive, Mark O’Donnell said that heart disease and stroke impacted about one in every two families in Ireland, whether through premature death, disability or living with long term chronic ill health – so, he said, this is an issue that affects all of us.
“The old adage that prevention is better than cure is certainly true when it comes to cardiovascular disease given that the majority of the burden is preventable,” he said.
“What we need to see is a shift from the short-term management of acute events, such as heart attack and stroke, to a long-term strategy which is focused on early detection and risk management.
“This will reduce the rate of Cardiovascular Disease, and the associated burden on our healthcare system,” he added.
Neil Johnson, Executive Director at the Global Heart Hub, and Croí Special Projects Advisor highlighted the cross-community approach to the development of the manifesto and spoke of the need to ensuring a community care led approach.
“Since the previous strategy expired in 2019, we have been operating in a vacuum, with no long-term planning for the disease,” he said.
“As a country with an aging population, it is critical that we take a more proactive and holistic approach to cardiovascular health, so that we can reduce associated illnesses and ensure that everyone in Ireland, regardless of their gender, geography or socioeconomic status, has equal access to the necessary healthcare.
“That’s why our national strategy must take a community care-led approach,” he added.
Pictured at the launch of Croí’s manifesto, seeking urgent implementation of a new national strategy to tackle cardiovascular health, are (from left) David Kelly, Heart Stroke Voice Ireland; Mark O’Donnell, Lauren Coffey; Emma Dillon-Leetch; Aisling Hennessy; Paula Leonard; Dr. Lisa Hynes and Annie Costelloe of Croí Heart & Stroke Charity.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Sailor rescued from capsized boat
A sailor clinging to the upturned hull of his sailing boat in Clifden Bay had to be rescued by th...
Galway student in a class of her own at SciFest!
A Galway student has taken home the top prize at SciFest@TUS Athlone, one of Ireland’s largest re...
Updated Traffic Information For Connacht Senior Football Final
Gardai have issued an updated traffic plan ahead of this afternoon’s Connacht Senior Footba...
Galway Student named as finalist in National Legal Essay Competition
A Student from High Cross College Tuam made it to the final of the National Grainne O’Neill...
Public urged to support climber who is in Galway this weekend in an attempt to climb every mountain in Ireland
The people of Galway are urged to come out and lend their support to a man who has set an ambitio...
Cathaoirleach of Ballinasloe Municipal District Council concerned about the lack of applications for the filling of the position of GP in the Williamstown area.
The Cathaoirleach of Ballinasloe Municipal District Council Declan Geraghty has spoken of his con...
SVP conference marks 180 years of service to the most vulnerable in Irish society
Members from the Society of St Vincent de Paul in Galway were well represented alongside over 1,0...
Galway third-level student heads to work with Philippines’ Badjao community
A Clifden woman is all set to depart for Philippines on a four-week ethical volunteer programme w...
Parishioners come together to mark 90th birthday of veteran priest
By Linda Walsh The parishes of Milltown and Kilconly came together to celebrate Canon John D. ...