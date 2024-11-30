Council signs contracts to trigger €5.5m Active Travel Schemes for Athenry and Tuam

Pedestrians and cyclists making their way through Galway’s busiest towns are set to enjoy a major upgrade in safety and comfort – with cycle facilities, widened footpaths, Traffic calming measure, and new and upgraded pedestrian crossings all coming on stream over the next two years.

Galway County Council has signed contracts with SYSTRA Ltd. for the design of two major new Active Travel schemes in Athenry and Tuam.

Funded by the National Transport Authority, the schemes will allow for the design of new and improved walking and cycling infrastructure and traffic calming measures in the towns.

The €2.9m Active Travel scheme planned for Athenry will cover the road network from Athenry Church to the Tuam Road, via Station Road.

The project includes the provision of a 1.3km Active Travel link between north and south of the railway improving connectivity to the town centre for the residents of over 1000 homes.

The scheme also includes new cycle tracks and upgrades to existing footpaths along the Tuam Road, Station Road and Church Street, as well as an upgrade to existing and provision of new crossings along the scheme, the introduction of traffic calming measures on Church Street, and upgrade works to New Line Junction and the level crossing on Church Street.

The €2.5m Dublin Road Active Travel Scheme in Tuam will be developed between Vicar Street and the Tuam Stars GAA Sports Ground on the R332 Dublin Road.

This scheme proposes to provide 1.2km of cycle infrastructure along the route, traffic calming measures, improved pedestrian and cycle connectivity across existing junctions, improvements to existing pedestrian infrastructure and crossing points, the addition of new crossing points, and the inclusion of a school street between Vicar Street and Frank Stockwell Road to improve accessibility to the schools.

Public consultation, which will be advertised in advance, will take place as the design of both schemes develops with input being sought from residents, schools and businesses. Subsequent stages will include statutory processes, tendering for construction of the works, and delivery on the ground.

“An announcement regarding the progress of these proposed schemes has been eagerly anticipated by the people of Athenry and Tuam who will be delighted to hear that work can now finally begin on the design stage of the projects,” said Cllr Ollie Turner, Leas Cathaoirleach of the County of Galway

“Both Athenry and Tuam, have experienced population increases during recent years which has resulted in additional traffic congestion, particularly during peak periods,” said Council CEO Liam Conneally.

“The introduction of specific cycling facilities and traffic calming measures is key to ensuring improved road safety and to encouraging people to consider cycling to work or school. I congratulate the Active Travel team in Galway County Council for their work in delivering such necessary infrastructure.”

The Design Consultant, SYSTRA Ltd. has been appointed to bring the schemes through the Preliminary Design and Planning stages of the project delivery, according to Uinsinn Finn, Director of Services with Galway County Council – with construction of both schemes set to commence during the second half of 2026.

“The introduction of specific cycle facilities, widened footpaths, and new and upgraded pedestrian crossings are in keeping with the NTA’s Active Travel Programme, which aims to enhance the walking and cycling infrastructure so that walking, cycling and public transport will account for 50% of all journeys made by 2030,” added Mr. Finn.

Pictured at the contract signing for the €2.9m Active Travel scheme planned for Athenry were (back – from left) Galway County Council’s Senior Engineer Rachel Lowe and Director of Services Uinsinn Finn, with (front) Project Manager Kasia Garvey, CEO Liam Conneally; Cllr. Ollie Turner, Leas Cathaoirleach of the County of Galway, and Arantxa Martinez-Peral and Alan Milton of Systra Ltd.