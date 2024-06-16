Council launches first Climate Action Plan for Galway city with help of next generation

The children of Claddagh National School helped the Mayor of Galway City Council, Cllr Eddie Hoare, to launch the city’s first Local Authority Climate Action Plan at an event on Grattan Beach recently.

The Plan sets out to reduce greenhouse gases in both local authority operations, and the wider city, by 51% by 2030 – with Galway City set to become carbon neutral by 2050.

The vision for the Climate Action Plan 2024-2029 is for Galway City to be a climate resilient, biodiversity rich, environmentally sustainable and carbon neutral city by no later than the end of 2050.

This will be achieved by delivering transformative change and measurable climate action through leadership, example, and mobilising action at a local level. The elected members supported the adoption of the Local Authority Climate Action Plan in February 2024.

Mayor of Galway City, Cllr. Eddie Hoare said that the message going out was the demand for real change, ‘which benefits these young people, as the future custodians of our city’.

“The Grattan Beach sand dune restoration project is one example of positive climate action in Galway City, where the dunes reduce the impact of recent storms, whilst also improving biodiversity,” he said.

“Climate action on the ground creates real opportunities for a better Galway, for both communities and businesses. Taking positive action makes good economic sense, as well as improving biodiversity, increasing active travel and quality of life, for example.

“I welcome this plan as a significant step in delivering our 2030 targets and progressing towards a climate neutral Galway City by 2050 in line with Ireland’s Climate Action Plan targets,” he added.

The Plan contains 60 climate actions for the city as a whole, and a further 43 actions focused on the recently established ‘Decarbonisation Zone’ in the Westside Area.

Galway City Council has already instigated several climate action projects, such as the Net Zero cities housing retrofit project in the Westside area, with its ‘Warmer Homes Hub’ and the acceleration of housing retrofits, and the new €446,000 community climate action fund for community groups.

It has also overseen the Air we Share Creative Ireland project in Westside; the pilot conservation grazing project, Buaile Bó Ballyloughane; the Grattan Beach sand dune restoration project; the electrification of the council’s fleet; and a new, innovative climate festival in September 2024.

Pictured: Mayor of Galway City Council, Cllr Eddie Hoare, with members of Galway City Council, University of Galway and Claddagh NS for the launch of Galway City Council’s first Climate Action Plan 2024-2029.