Connolly and Keaveney complete Ballinasloe ticket

Sinn Féin got their third Galway candidate elected after Cllr Dermot Connolly took the final seat of the Ballinasloe electoral area.

Fine Gael’s Peter Keaveney was also deemed elected after reaching the quota on the second count.

In the quickest count of the county, the first four seats were filled in the first count.

Cllr Michael Connolly (FF) topped the poll, followed by Cllr Declan Geraghty (Ind) and Cllr Evelyn Parsons and Alan Harney (FG).

Caption: PBP candidate Andrew Mannion with his parents Fiona and Noel Mannion . Pic Gerry Stronge

Count 2

Distribution of Connolly, Michael’s 633 surplus

Keaveney, Peter (FG) (+392) 1,953 Elected

Connolly Dermot (SF) (+157) 1,925 Elected

Mannion, Andrew (PBP) 364 Eliminated

Maher, Regan (SF) 229 Eliminated