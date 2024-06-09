Connolly and Keaveney complete Ballinasloe ticket

-
-
Author: Denise McNamara
~ 1 minutes read
Sinn Féin got their third Galway candidate elected after Cllr Dermot Connolly took the final seat of the Ballinasloe electoral area.
Fine Gael’s Peter Keaveney was also deemed elected after reaching the quota on the second count.
In the quickest count of the county, the first four seats were filled in the first count.
Cllr Michael Connolly (FF) topped the poll, followed by Cllr Declan Geraghty (Ind) and Cllr Evelyn Parsons and Alan Harney (FG).
Caption: PBP candidate Andrew Mannion with his parents Fiona and Noel Mannion . Pic Gerry Stronge
Count 2
Distribution of Connolly, Michael’s 633 surplus
Keaveney, Peter (FG) (+392) 1,953 Elected
Connolly Dermot (SF) (+157) 1,925 Elected
Mannion, Andrew (PBP) 364 Eliminated
Maher, Regan (SF) 229 Eliminated
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
No shortage of new faces as City Central draws to a close
The Labour Party has taken a second seat on Galway City Council with the election of John McDonag...
Four candidates in dogfight for last three seats
Aontú’s Pádraig Lenihan has been eliminated on the tenth count for Galway City Central. The co...
Ballinasloe result clear from the opening count
The first count of the Ballinasloe electoral area has seen the election of four candidates, three...
Fahy safely back on City Council
Frank Fahy has re-gained his seat in Galway City Central, exceeding the quota on the ninth count....
Sitting Councillor loses her seat
Councillor Martina O’Connor has lost her seat on Galway City Council. The Green Party candidat...
No fairytale ending for veteran firebrand
There was no fairytale election outcome for Margaretta Darcy, just one week short of her 90th bir...
It’s Gaillimh Ogbu as Helen makes history!
Galway has elected a black woman as a city councillor for the first time. Labour’s Helen Ogbu ...
Eliminations continue in Galway City Central
Two candidates were eliminated in Galway City Central, on the fourth and fifth counts. Seán Co...
Tuam count complete as Turner makes the cut
Tuam area has had all its seats filled after four candidates were declared elected - three of the...