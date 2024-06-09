  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

Connolly and Keaveney complete Ballinasloe ticket

Published:

Connolly and Keaveney complete Ballinasloe ticket
Share story:

Sinn Féin got their third Galway candidate elected after Cllr Dermot Connolly took the final seat of the Ballinasloe electoral area.

Fine Gael’s Peter Keaveney was also deemed elected after reaching the quota on the second count.

In the quickest count of the county, the first four seats were filled in the first count.

Cllr Michael Connolly (FF) topped the poll, followed by Cllr Declan Geraghty (Ind) and Cllr Evelyn Parsons and Alan Harney (FG).

 

Caption: PBP candidate Andrew Mannion with his parents Fiona and Noel Mannion . Pic Gerry Stronge

Count 2

Distribution of Connolly, Michael’s 633 surplus

Keaveney, Peter (FG) (+392) 1,953 Elected

Connolly Dermot (SF) (+157) 1,925 Elected

Mannion, Andrew (PBP) 364 Eliminated

Maher, Regan (SF) 229 Eliminated

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:

Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App

Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

More like this:
no_space
No shortage of new faces as City Central draws to a close

The Labour Party has taken a second seat on Galway City Council with the election of John McDonag...

no_space
Four candidates in dogfight for last three seats

Aontú’s Pádraig Lenihan has been eliminated on the tenth count for Galway City Central. The co...

no_space
Ballinasloe result clear from the opening count

The first count of the Ballinasloe electoral area has seen the election of four candidates, three...

no_space
Fahy safely back on City Council

Frank Fahy has re-gained his seat in Galway City Central, exceeding the quota on the ninth count....

no_space
Sitting Councillor loses her seat

Councillor Martina O’Connor has lost her seat on Galway City Council. The Green Party candidat...

no_space
No fairytale ending for veteran firebrand

There was no fairytale election outcome for Margaretta Darcy, just one week short of her 90th bir...

no_space
It’s Gaillimh Ogbu as Helen makes history!

Galway has elected a black woman as a city councillor for the first time. Labour’s Helen Ogbu ...

no_space
Eliminations continue in Galway City Central

Two candidates were eliminated in Galway City Central, on the fourth and fifth counts. Seán Co...

no_space
Tuam count complete as Turner makes the cut

Tuam area has had all its seats filled after four candidates were declared elected - three of the...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up