Christmas comes early at Blackrock Cottage

There was no shortage of festive spirit in the air at the award-winning Blackrock Cottage restaurant in Salthill last week as a huge crowd turned out for a ‘Christmas Wonderland’ evening.
Guests were treated to a cooking demonstration, as well getting some wine-pairing and cocktail-making tips, before sitting down to enjoy a gorgeous Christmas dinner that was prepared by head chef, Martin O’Donnell, and his team.
“It was a terrific evening,” said Martin afterwards. “There was a wonderful atmosphere, everyone was in great spirits, and it really did feel like Christmas came early.
“We did some cooking demonstrations to show people what can be done a little differently around Christmas dinner and also with the leftovers for St Stephen’s Day.
“And afterwards, everyone sat down for dinner in The Cottage as we showcased our Christmas menu that will be available for all our guests for the rest of the month.
Michelle Higgins from Blackrock Cottage Pantry in Knocknacarra showcased lots of festive treats at the ‘Christmas Wonderland’ event at Blackrock Cottage. Pic: Murt Fahy
“We really enjoyed it and we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone who’s booked in for dinner with us over the next few weeks.”
Blackrock Cottage will be open for dinner on Friday and Saturday evenings from 6pm all through December, but places are filling up fast so patrons are advised to book now to avoid disappointment.
To see the Cottage’s menus or to take make a dinner reservation, go to www.blackrockcottage.ie or call (091) 399280.
Pictured: Blackrock Cottage head chef Martin O’Donnell (left) and Michael Maher treated guests to a cookery demonstration at the ‘Christmas Wonderland’ evening recently. Pic: Murt Fahy
