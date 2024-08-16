Chaplin stabbed at Renmore Barracks

Published:
Author: Dave O'Connell
The Army Chaplin at Dún Uí Mhaoilíosa was attacked and stabbed by a teenage assailant outside Renmore Barracks last night.
Gardaí, including members of the Garda Armed Support Unit, responded to the incident at approximately 10.45pm.
The Defence Forces confirmed that shots were fired by on-duty soldiers at Renmore Barracks during the stabbing attack.
An official statement said that this action was taken in strict accordance with protocols, with appropriate force, after a Defence Forces member was assaulted by a male civilian.
Army Chaplin, Fr Paul Murphy, received a number of stab wounds during the incident. He was taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment of injuries that were described by Gardaí as ‘serious but not life-threatening’.
Fr Murphy himself has since posted on social media, thanking the public for their support, and saying he’s OK but waiting for surgery.
“Friends, thank you for your prayers, love, and concern. Sorry that I can’t reply to all messages and take all the calls coming my way. I’m doing okay; just awaiting surgery. All will be well,” said the Waterford-born priest.
A man in his teens was restrained by members of the Defence Forces and arrested by Gardaí at the scene. He remains detained at a Garda Station in the North Western Region. The scene has been preserved and a technical examination will be carried out today by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.
The Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin condemned the violent attack at Renmore Barracks.
“I commend the members of the Defence Forces on duty at the time, whose intervention was critical,” he said in a statement.
“Our thoughts are with the Defence Forces member injured in the attack,” he added.
The Bishop of Galway, Dr Michael Duignan, described news of the attack as ‘deeply shocking and upsetting’.
Confirming that the victim is ‘a Catholic priest, who is presently serving as Chaplain to the Irish Defence forces in Galway’, he added: “I pray for the injured man, asking God that he would make a full recovery. I pray too for his family, for his army colleagues and for the medical personnel who are tending to his injuries at this time.”
Caption: Fr Paul Murphy.
