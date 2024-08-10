Ballinasloe company celebrates 75 years – and five generations of family business

It started with humble beginnings and an Adana hand-operated printing machine in 1949 – but KPW Print in Ballinasloe has come a long way in the last 75 years.

It is now an award-winning printing business with a reputation for quality, service and innovation, based in a 40,000 sq ft purpose-built factory in the Poolboy Industrial Estate.

Established by the late Sylvie Kelly in a small, terraced house in St. Michael’s Square, with the help of his father Bernard and brother Michael M, the business quickly grew – but within six months it was dealt a cruel blow when Sylvie passed away at the age of 33.

When the East Galway Democrat ceased publication in 1950, Michael Kelly purchased the premises and was later joined in the business by his three sons.

Then in 1983 KPW Print moved to the Poolboy Industrial Estate and gradually expanded as business grew.

Now, with a team of 40, they have a huge wealth of resources and experience for customers to tap into. It is regarded as one of Ireland’s leading print companies, embracing new technology with a clear vision for the future.

“We have a brilliant staff here where quality and meeting deadlines are vital to our success,” said MD Brendan Kelly.

“While printing is a very competitive business, KPW is planning further investment to be more self-sufficient in the book production sector and be able to offer an even better service to our customers.”

Now celebrating its 75th anniversary, KPW has seen the fifth generation of Kellys join the business.

With brothers Michael and Brendan now in charge, Michael’s sons Mark (who has a degree in print management and worked in one of Europe’s largest carton printing plants) and Alan joined the company in recent years while Alan’s daughter Sophie and son Dylan are the latest to come on board.

“It has been a long haul and we had to move with the times, keeping abreast of technology and continuously investing to meet the demands of our customers,” said Michael.

“From the trusty Linotype to digital printing was the biggest change I have seen over the years.”

Three-quarters of a century after the Adana started them off, Kellys are now one of the most modern printing companies in the country – thanks to the many who contributed so much over the years and the valued customers who supported them.

Pictured: Sales Manager Gerry Glynn, Account Manager Brendan Dooley, Head Printer Paul Creaven, Production Manager Larry Rohan and Head of Dispatch Brendan Kelly, who all joined the KPW team over 25 years ago.