Ahascragh Distillery honoured with Greener Planet award at Foodies 2024

The thriving Ahascragh Distillery has added another string to its bow after it was announced as the winner of the Greener Planet award at The Foodies 2024.

This European celebration of sustainability achievement honours small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) excelling in the food and drink sector’s sustainability efforts.

The Greener Planet category recognises SMEs for their outstanding dedication to reducing environmental impact through innovation, sustainable practices, or charitable commitments.

Ahascragh Distillery, Ireland’s first zero energy emissions distillery, officially opened its doors in 2023. Built within a restored nineteenth century mill, guests can tour this state-of-the-art distillery, exploring whiskey and gin production from grain to glass and the history of the old mill.

This time the distillery was celebrated for its visionary approach to sustainable distilling, incorporating renewable energy solutions, eco-conscious sourcing, and innovative practices that have significantly reduced its carbon footprint.

Gareth and Michelle McAllister, founders of Ahascragh Distillery, accepted the prestigious award at a ceremony in Brussels last week, joining two other category winners in representing the 290,000 SMEs driving sustainability across Europe’s food and drink industry.

“This award is a tremendous honour for Michelle and I, and the incredible Ahascragh Distillery team,” said Gareth.

“Recognition by EU policymakers with the Greener Planet Award highlights the importance of decarbonising the production of Irish spirits,” he added.

He also used the opportunity to engage with Irish MEP Barry Cowen, along with EU policymakers, on the challenges faced by Irish SMEs in the drinks sector.

“Key issues raised included the need for harmonised regulations across the European market to ensure fairness and efficiency, Ireland’s soaring electricity costs – the highest in the EU – and the impact of upcoming health warning labels applied exclusively to Irish alcohol products,” said Gareth.

“These challenges underscore the need to support SMEs in maintaining both their sustainability efforts and their competitiveness in a demanding market,” he added.

The Foodies, an initiative of FoodDrinkEurope, aim to inspire and celebrate sustainability within the industry, which comprises 99% of Europe’s food and drink businesses.

Pictured: Barry Cowen MEP presents the Foodies Award to Ahascragh Distillery Founders Michelle and Gareth McAllister.