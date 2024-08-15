Glass act celebrates giants of trad music

Published:
Arts Week with Judy Murphy
Music legends Séamus Begley and Desmond O’Halloran might be gone from us but they haven’t been forgotten – and especially not in one Galway city pub that’s synonymous with traditional music.
Their images can be seen in two stained glass panels which Colie O’Flaherty of Tí Chóilí on Mainguard Street commissioned in their memory and which are now attracting attention from trad fans, near and far.
Inishbofin singer and fiddler, Desmond O’Halloran who died in September 2019, was a regular in Tí Chóilí, where he had his designated seat at the corner of the bar.
“If anyone came in and sat on it, people would tell them they had to move for Dessie, so it seems fitting that the stained glass is very close to that seat,” says Colie.
West Kerry singer and accordion player Séamus Begley played his last Galway gig in Colie’s – he died in January 2023. He had a close relationship with the popular bar over the years, joining local musicians there on his regular visits to Galway.
When Séamus’s late nephew Gavin Ralston was very ill some years ago, Colie and his family helped the Begley family to organise a fundraiser in An Taibhdhearc for his treatment. And Colie was among the hundreds who travelled to West Kerry for Séamus’s funeral.
“We had the space and wanted to do something to keep his memory alive,” Colie explains. “And when I told my son Aonghus, he thought it was a great idea.”
But Aonghus who is also involved in running the pub, warned Colie that Desmond would never forgive them if a similar window wasn’t created to commemorate him.
“I said there was no need to worry. Dessie would have his place too,” says Colie with a laugh. And he’s been true to his word.
Pictured: Aonghus and Colie O’Flaherty with the stained glass tribute to Dessie O’Halloran. PHOTO: JOE O’SHAUGHNESSY.
