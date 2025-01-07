X-ray service takes to the road

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
A community-based mobile X-ray service is now available in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon – with no charge to the residents or patients – helping to improve quality of care for older people at home and in the community in the West.
Since December 2023, Mobile Medical Diagnostics, in partnership with the HSE, has completed the rollout of a national rapid response, community based mobile X-ray service for community hospitals, nursing homes, residential care facilities, hospices, and suitable patients in private homes.
The HSE engaged Mobile Medical Diagnostics in May 2023 to roll out this national service, which had been operating on a pilot basis since 2022.
This mobile X-ray service provides all types of X-ray examinations including chest, hip/pelvis, knee, wrist and shoulder X-rays.
If a doctor deems an eligible patient requires an X-ray, then the Radiographer will arrive on-site, an X-ray examination will take place in their own room in the Residential Care Facility or in the patient’s own home and a report is shared with the referring doctor within four hours.
In total, from December 2023 to October 2024, over 39 Residential Care Facilities have used the mobile X-ray service in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.
Over 640 patients have been visited and a hospital transfer was avoided in 95% of these cases. This equates to 654 hospital avoidances and 1,308 ambulance trips avoided.
Consultant Radiologist reports are sent back to the referrer within four hours allowing for timely treatment of the resident/patient, most often in the comfort of their own surroundings.
Residents/patients do not need a medical card to avail of the service which is funded by the HSE.
Des Mulligan, Head of Older Peoples Services, HSE Galway, Mayo & Roscommon, said that a key aim of Sláintecare was to bring care closer to the patient and to shift services that were traditionally provided in the acute hospital into the community.
“The mobile x-ray service is doing just that and provides a rapid response to our older people without the need to travel to a busy hospital,” he said.
“As we head into a busy time for our health services where there is significant circulation of respiratory viruses such as COVID and Flu, we are encouraging our GP’s to avail of this service for our older population to help ease the demand on the acute hospitals,” he added.
Mobile x-ray referrals must be completed and signed by an Irish Medical Council Registered Medical Practitioner.
Pictured with the mobile x-ray unit are (from left) radiographer Graham Lynch; Des Mulligan, Head of Older Peoples Services, HSE Galway, Mayo & Roscommon; Mary Warde, Integrated Healthcare Manager for Mayo; Patricia Maguire, Director of Nursing, Dalton Community Nursing Unit, Claremorris, Co. Mayo.
