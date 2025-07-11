Clifden RNLI involved in two rescues on Killary Bay

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Clifden RNLI have been involved in two rescues in the space of an hour and a half this afternoon.

Just before 2pm Clifden’s Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat crew launched to assist two people who were reported to be stranded on the rocks on the northern side of Killary.

A local boat was on scene and was able to assist the two casualties and the lifeboat crew were stood down.

Then at 3.30pm. Clifden lifeboats were launched to assist a sailor who had lost power and was in serious difficulty near Silver Strand, Killary.

The lifeboat crew however managed to establish a tow line and guide the sailor out of harm’s way and back to safe harbour at Little Killary.

Speaking about the shouts Clifden RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Tony Casey stressed the importance of anyone going to sea to please always call for help if in difficulty.