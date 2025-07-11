  • Services

Mayor claims Galway can't be City of Tribes without taking action for inclusivity

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard is calling on city businesses to implement simple actions to improve inclusivity.

Cllr Cubbard has spent a day with Stephen Curren, a member of the Galway Deaf Centre, as he navigated through the city.

He says things like putting subtitles on TV screens in bars, clearer signage and better building access can make a huge difference.

Cllr Cubbard says while some work has been done, it’s important to collaborate with those affected going forward.

