Final rejection for apartment block plans in Barna

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An Bord Pleanala has refused permission on appeal for an apartment block in Barna.

The plans were for a site off the R336, around 250m east from the village centre.

The site is described as being “irregular” in shape and is currently occupied by a house and post office fronting onto the road.

They would’ve been demolished to make way for 18 apartments and a retail unit.

When county planners refused permission last year on several grounds, an appeal was then taken to An Bord Pleanala by applicants Peter and Seóna O’ Fegan.

It’s now also refused permission, this time due to concerns over wastewater.

Earlier this year, the same applicants were also refused permission on appeal for a bigger development on a site on the opposite side of the R336.