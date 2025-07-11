  • Services

Services

Final rejection for apartment block plans in Barna

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Final rejection for apartment block plans in Barna
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An Bord Pleanala has refused permission on appeal for an apartment block in Barna.

The plans were for a site off the R336, around 250m east from the village centre.

The site is described as being “irregular” in shape and is currently occupied by a house and post office fronting onto the road.

They would’ve been demolished to make way for 18 apartments and a retail unit.

When county planners refused permission last year on several grounds, an appeal was then taken to An Bord Pleanala by applicants Peter and Seóna O’ Fegan.

It’s now also refused permission, this time due to concerns over wastewater.

Earlier this year, the same applicants were also refused permission on appeal for a bigger development on a site on the opposite side of the R336.

More like this:
no_space
Local TD tells Dáil 1916 heroes didn't die for 'Krispy Kreme Doughnuts'

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe heroes of 1916 didn't sacrifice themselves for to...

no_space
Six Galway photographers shortlisted in prestigious astro-photography competition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSix Galway photographers have been shortlisted in the...

no_space
Mayor claims Galway can't be City of Tribes without taking action for inclusivity

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMayor of Galway Mike Cubbard is calling on city busin...

no_space
Hildegarde Naughton represents Ireland at Srebrenica Genocide commemorations

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughto...

no_space
Local TD challenges Minister over uncertainty on student fee increases

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD has taken aim at the Higher Education Mini...

no_space
Plans lodged for pedestrian footbridge in Oughterard

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans have been lodged for a long-planned pedestrian ...

no_space
Catherine Connolly to launch Presidential campaign next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway West TD Catherine Connolly is expected to laun...

no_space
Galway West Independent TD Catherine Connolly triggers race for the Áras

Galway West Independent TD Catherine Connolly is the first candidate to publicly declare that she...

no_space
Galway Arts Festival’s diverse exhibitions explore identity, environment and resilience

Pass the Baton, a collaborative exhibition by artists Laura O’Connor and Léann Herlihy running at...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up