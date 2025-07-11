  • Services

Services

Plans lodged for pedestrian footbridge in Oughterard

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Plans lodged for pedestrian footbridge in Oughterard
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans have been lodged for a long-planned pedestrian footbridge in Oughterard.

The bridge over the Owenriff River has been planned for decades – but environmental issues have proved a major hurdle.

The footbridge is seen locally as crucial to addressing safety hazards, as pedestrians – including schoolchildren – have to cross the existing narrow road bridge.

The seeking of planning permission from An Bord Pleanala is now a major milestone – but a decision isn’t expected until next year.

322952

More like this:
no_space
Local TD challenges Minister over uncertainty on student fee increases

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD has taken aim at the Higher Education Mini...

no_space
Catherine Connolly to launch Presidential campaign next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway West TD Catherine Connolly is expected to laun...

no_space
Galway West Independent TD Catherine Connolly triggers race for the Áras

Galway West Independent TD Catherine Connolly is the first candidate to publicly declare that she...

no_space
Galway Arts Festival’s diverse exhibitions explore identity, environment and resilience

Pass the Baton, a collaborative exhibition by artists Laura O’Connor and Léann Herlihy running at...

no_space
Mixed feelings over outdoor hospitality in Galway’s Woodquay

Tables and chairs placed on roads outside hospitality businesses in Woodquay in June and early Ju...

no_space
Galway United face difficult test in away tie with in-form Bohemians

Given their poor record away from home this season, Galway United will hope to take some solace f...

no_space
Galway councillors face the chop over Shantalla helipad land-grab

Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley Residents of Shantalla have turned ...

no_space
Wuff justice as tourists get a dog playground

Galway’s first playground for dogs has opened for tourists, with pets staying in student accommod...

no_space
Galway singer-songwriter Sara flies high with debut single

Galway singer-songwriter Sara Gerdine had just released her debut single, Feathers on the Ground....

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up