Plans lodged for pedestrian footbridge in Oughterard

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans have been lodged for a long-planned pedestrian footbridge in Oughterard.

The bridge over the Owenriff River has been planned for decades – but environmental issues have proved a major hurdle.

The footbridge is seen locally as crucial to addressing safety hazards, as pedestrians – including schoolchildren – have to cross the existing narrow road bridge.

The seeking of planning permission from An Bord Pleanala is now a major milestone – but a decision isn’t expected until next year.

322952