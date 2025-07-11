  • Services

Services

Local TD challenges Minister over uncertainty on student fee increases

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Local TD challenges Minister over uncertainty on student fee increases
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local TD has taken aim at the Higher Education Minister in the Dáil over the ongoing uncertainty over student fees.

James Lawless told an Oireachtas Committee this week he “cannot answer” questions on the potential return of student fees to €3 thousand.

They had been reduced as a cost-of-living measure three years ago, but that’s tipped to be scrapped this September.

Ministers have insisted decisions like that have not been made yet – and won’t be until October’s budget is prepared.

But Galway East Sinn Fein TD Louis O’ Hara says that’s not good enough.

More like this:
no_space
Plans lodged for pedestrian footbridge in Oughterard

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans have been lodged for a long-planned pedestrian ...

no_space
Catherine Connolly to launch Presidential campaign next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway West TD Catherine Connolly is expected to laun...

no_space
Galway West Independent TD Catherine Connolly triggers race for the Áras

Galway West Independent TD Catherine Connolly is the first candidate to publicly declare that she...

no_space
Galway Arts Festival’s diverse exhibitions explore identity, environment and resilience

Pass the Baton, a collaborative exhibition by artists Laura O’Connor and Léann Herlihy running at...

no_space
Mixed feelings over outdoor hospitality in Galway’s Woodquay

Tables and chairs placed on roads outside hospitality businesses in Woodquay in June and early Ju...

no_space
Galway United face difficult test in away tie with in-form Bohemians

Given their poor record away from home this season, Galway United will hope to take some solace f...

no_space
Galway councillors face the chop over Shantalla helipad land-grab

Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley Residents of Shantalla have turned ...

no_space
Wuff justice as tourists get a dog playground

Galway’s first playground for dogs has opened for tourists, with pets staying in student accommod...

no_space
Galway singer-songwriter Sara flies high with debut single

Galway singer-songwriter Sara Gerdine had just released her debut single, Feathers on the Ground....

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up