Local TD challenges Minister over uncertainty on student fee increases

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local TD has taken aim at the Higher Education Minister in the Dáil over the ongoing uncertainty over student fees.

James Lawless told an Oireachtas Committee this week he “cannot answer” questions on the potential return of student fees to €3 thousand.

They had been reduced as a cost-of-living measure three years ago, but that’s tipped to be scrapped this September.

Ministers have insisted decisions like that have not been made yet – and won’t be until October’s budget is prepared.

But Galway East Sinn Fein TD Louis O’ Hara says that’s not good enough.