The heroes of 1916 didn’t sacrifice themselves for tourist gift shops or “Krispy Kreme Doughnuts”.

That’s according to Galway East TD Louis O’ Hara, amid renewed discussion on the future of the GPO in Dublin.

The Government is planning to develop it into a mixed-use retail and office space – but those plans have gone down like a lead balloon with some.

And during the latest debate, Sinn Fein Deputy O’ Hara asked the Government to show some respect.