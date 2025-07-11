Six Galway photographers shortlisted in prestigious astro-photography competition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Six Galway photographers have been shortlisted in the prestigious DIAS astrophotography competition – more than any other county.

Members of the public can vote for their favourite entry until Thursday, July 24th.

Felix Sproll of Galway City has been shortlisted for both the ‘Back on Earth’ Landmark award and the ‘Out of this World’ Planetary award.

Galway boasts two other finalists in the ‘Out of this World’ category – with Athenry’s David Mackie competing for the Deep Sky title.

While Enda O’Loughlin from Loughrea is in contention for the Planetary award.

Meanwhile Renvyle’s Ekaterina Mos.kov.skova and Vladimir Kanaev have both been listed in the ‘Night Sky in your Hand’ category.

And finally Adrian Nolan of Claregalway is up for the ‘Back on Earth’ Landscape award.