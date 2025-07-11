  • Services

Catherine Connolly to launch Presidential campaign next week

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly is expected to launch her campaign for the Presidential election next week.

The Independent TD has sufficient support to secure a nomination from Social Democrats, People Before Profit and several independent TDs and senators.

Meanwhile, the deadline for Fine Gael candidates is next Tuesday, with former EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness likely the only nomination.

Sinn Féin is likely to choose its own candidate, while Fianna Fáil is expected to hold off announcing its approach until until late August

The election has to be held before the end of Michael D Higgins’ second term – November 11th

