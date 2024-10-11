World Champions Oracle Red Bull Racing bring ‘spectacle of speed’ to Salthill Prom

The Salthill Prom will be transformed into a Formula One racing strip next month when Oracle Red Bull Racing brings a ‘spectacle of speed’ to Galway.

The F1 World Champions will present their epic Red Bull Showrun on Sunday November 17, with tickets on sale now.

Having wowed a crowd of 15,000 in Dublin in January of last year, the most successful F1 team of the last decade will deliver an exhilarating display of high speed driving and precision drifting on the day, with two of Oracle Red Bull Racing’s championship winning cars on show.

In the hotseat of the imperious Red Bull RB7 will be legendary British Formula One driver, David Coulthard, winner of 13 Grand Prix races with 62 podium finishes.

The RB7 was driven by Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber during the all-conquering 2011 season. Coulthard will be accompanied in Galway by Austrian racing driver Patrick Friesacher, Red Bull’s longest serving driver, who will be behind the wheel of the second RB7.

Motorsports fans attending the Red Bull Showrun are in for a treat, with icons from the worlds of bike and drift also lined up for Salthill.

Warming the crowds up on the day will be drift star Jack Shanahan and biking legend Dougie Lampkin. Shanahan is one of biggest names on the drift circuit today, while Red Bull athlete Dougie Lampkin has wowed crowds across the world with his showmanship after an illustrious career in motorcycle trials and endurocross.