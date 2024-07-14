Win a hundred grand for fifty quid – and help fund Galway Rape Crisis’ new home

-
-
Author: Declan McGuire
~ 3 minutes read
The Galway Rape Crisis Centre is preparing for a whole new chapter in its story – and you could be doing the same, if you enter their draw and walk away with one hundred grand!
Work has begun on the charity’s new building in the Cladagh, giving them the home and facilities they so badly need after four decades as a steadfast ally to survivors of sexual violence, offering free support, advocacy, and empowerment to those in need.
But they need public money to make their vision a reality – and that’s where their ‘WIN100GRAND.IE’ draw will see one lucky winner walk away with a life changing prize as all proceeds go to the development of GRCC’s new home.
“Our story is one of resilience and dedication. Since our inception in 1984, we have been committed to breaking the cycle of silence and stigma surrounding sexual violence,” said GRCC Executive Director Cathy Connolly.
“From humble beginnings, operating out of borrowed spaces and makeshift offices, we have grown into a vital resource for survivors across Galway City and County, as well as in Roscommon and North Clare.
“Yet, despite our unwavering dedication, our current facilities have become inadequate to meet the growing demand for our services. The need for a permanent home has never been more urgent, as the number of individuals seeking our support continues to rise,” she admitted.
So they are now hard at work, repurposing the site at No.7 Claddagh Quay, paving the way for a new chapter in their journey.
“The vision for our new home is ambitious yet essential. With purpose-built counselling rooms, office space, and a general meeting room, we will have the capacity to more than double our current service provision,” explained Cathy.
“This expansion is not just about adding square footage; it’s about creating a nurturing environment where survivors can find safety, validation, and healing.
“Central to our mission is the belief that everyone deserves access to quality support and resources, regardless of age, gender, or background.
“Our new building will be designed with inclusivity in mind, ensuring accessibility for individuals of all abilities. From children as young as twelve to adults seeking refuge from trauma, our doors will be open to all who seek our assistance.
“Our new home is more than just bricks and mortar; it’s a symbol of hope and resilience for our entire community.
And by investing in our €100,000 cash draw, you are not just contributing to a building project; you are investing in the future of survivors and the broader community. Your support will enable us to expand our reach, enhance our services, and continue our vital work in raising awareness through education,” she said.
■ Tickets are €50 or 3 for €100 and on sale now at win100grand.ie
Pictured: Launching the Galway Race Crisis Centre’s WIN100GRAND.ie fundraiser were (from left) Iognáid Ó Muircheartaigh, Susan Costello, GRCC Executive Director Cathy Connolly and Alana Long.
