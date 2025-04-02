Two Galway pastry chefs set to compete in Irish Pâtisserie Championship Finals

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Two talented pastry chefs from Galway have made it to the finals of the Irish Pâtisserie Championship.
Juliette Simon of Grá Chocolates and Asia Mahealani McDonagh of Mahealani Pastries are among the six on the shortlist who will show their skills at DNA ‘Pastry Unwrapped’ – the highly anticipated industry conference set for May 27 at TU Dublin’s Grangegorman campus.
Juliette and Asia will join finalists from Dublin, Kilkenny and Belfast to compete live at the conference, creating a plant-based café gourmandise dessert, a plated restaurant-style dessert, and a stunning chocolate showpiece.
The champion will benefit from an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai, where they will have the opportunity to refine their pastry skills in the L’École Valrhona, alongside some of the world’s top pastry chefs – bringing back invaluable expertise to Ireland.
The finalists recently benefited from a chocolate masterclass with head chefs and chocolatiers Cyril Borie and Erik Van Der Veken of Odaios Foods Co-Lab Training Academy.
Originally from France, Juliette has always been surrounded by cooking and baking at home which inspired her interest in pursuing the craft as a career. She began an apprenticeship in pastry back home ten years ago and is now a pâtissier at Grá Chocolates. She looks forward to continuing to work with chocolate and pâtisserie as her skillset grows.
Asia is also an experienced pastry chef with ten years of training and working on her craft in Paris. She now lives in Galway with her husband where she has her own pâtisserie business, Mahealani Pastries, creating custom cakes and desserts.
Pictured: Asia Mahealani McDonagh (left) of Mahealani Pastries, and Juliette Simon of Grá Chocolates, two of the six talented pastry chefs that are set to compete for the prestigious title of Irish Pâtisserie Champion in the Odaios Foods Irish Patisserie Championship.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Walking protests in four areas of Connemara's R336 in next hour over 'lethal' road conditions
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWalking protests are to take place along four areas o...
‘More than talk needed’ from Ireland on Gaza
By Ciaran Tierney The UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories urged ordi...
Political trio undertake day-long fact-finding mission to North Galway town
A political triumvirate of a Government TD, an MEP and a local councillor embarked on a tour of a...
Contracts signed on transformative social housing development in Ballinasloe
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMContracts have been signed on a transformative social...
Local clubs meet with Sports Minister over lack of funding for facilities across city
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA range of local sports club have met with the Minist...
Gardaí investigate hit and run damage to vehicle travelling on the Curragh Line
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are investigating hit and run damage to a vehi...
County Council to launch new modern website this summer
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council has revealed it intends to laun...
Galway Chamber appoints Karen Ronan as new CEO
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMKaren Ronan has been appointed the new Chief Executiv...
Walking protests in four Connemara areas tomorrow over 'lethal' road conditions
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWalking protests are taking place in four Connemara c...