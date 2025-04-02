Political trio undertake day-long fact-finding mission to North Galway town

A political triumvirate of a Government TD, an MEP and a local councillor embarked on a tour of a North Galway town on foot of locals’ pleas for investment and job creation.

The day-long tour of Glenamaddy undertaken by Deputy Pete Roche, Maria Walsh MEP and Cllr Peter Keaveney also coincided with World Down Syndrome Day and the delegation met a number of those with the condition.

And after spending the day visiting key sites in Glenamaddy, the delegation showed their support for those with Down Syndrome by raising awareness and supporting plans for a more inclusive future for all.

Deputy Roche acknowledged that the town was “crying out” for investment and he agreed there was a need for support to attract new industry and businesses.

But the delegation also said that their visit was to celebrate local excellence and community spirit as well as helping with the development of the town into the future.

Glenamaddy’s biggest employer is Westbake (formerly Brogan’s Bakery), which continually increases its workforce. The company currently employs around 150 people and supplies muffins and hand-crafted cookies to several outlets both here and to stores across the UK including Tesco.

The day began with the group visiting Glenamaddy Community School, where the trio engaged with students in an inspiring conversation about their roles in the European Parliament, Dáil Éireann and Galway County Council.

The discussions offered students a unique opportunity to learn first-hand about the impact of politics at both local and European levels.

From there, the trio toured the Glenamaddy GAA complex, guided by PJ Fahy. Described by Deputy Roche as “a complex of excellence,” the facility stands as a testament to the town’s commitment to sport, health, and community life.

“It is a vibrant hub of activity, supporting athletes of all ages,” he remarked.

Next, they stopped off at Glenamaddy Theatre, widely regarded as one of the best in the West of Ireland.

Built by the tireless efforts of the local community, the theatre is a shining example of what can be achieved when vision and local dedication come together. Its contribution to arts and culture in the region cannot be overstated, the delegation remarked.

And the final stop was Westbake, where the delegation was deeply impressed by the employer’s commitment to local investment and job creation, with Deputy Roche calling it “a true hidden gem of Galway East”.

Speaking after the visit, Pete Roche TD remarked: “Glenamaddy embodies the very best of rural Ireland — a town that looks after everyone, regardless of age or background.

“From education and sport to the arts and enterprise, it is a community that works together, dreams big, and delivers.”

MEP Maria Walsh added: “What we’ve seen here today is a blueprint for thriving rural communities across Europe. Glenamaddy doesn’t just survive — it leads.”

Pictured: Deputy Pete Roche, Cllr Peter Keaveney and MEP Maria Walsh with Kara Rooney celebrating world Down Syndrome Day in Glenamaddy.