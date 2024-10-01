Who will fill Ó Cuív’s big boots?

Published:
-
-
Author: Declan Tierney
~ 2 minutes read
Both main parties are adopting a two-candidate strategy in Galway West in the hope of taking one seat apiece – as all eyes will be on who fills Eamon Ó Cuív’s Finna Fáil boots in the upcoming general election.
His announcement in June that he was stepping back from politics in June left the way open for broadcaster Grainne Seoige – and earlier this month both she and city councillor John Connolly were selected as the party’s candidates for the constituency.
There is little doubt that there is a Fianna Fáil seat to be won in the constituency given that they won almost 23% of the vote in the five-seater back in 2020.
But former Fianna Fáil member, Noel Thomas, now of Independent Ireland, will also be putting in a strong challenge for the Ó Cuív seat.
The Moycullen-based Councillor topped the poll in Connemara South in the local elections having resigned after he – along with Cllr Seamus Walsh – were reprimanded over comments made regarding asylum seekers.
Cllr Thomas acknowledged that the issues surrounding the disciplinary action he faced as a result of his criticism of plans for asylum seeker accommodation in Oughterard last year was “partly” responsible for his decision.
Sitting Sinn Fein TD Mairead Farrell has been selected by the party to run in the next general election and said that it was an honour to receive the support of the members.
Given the fact that Sinn Fein’s support is down, she may not be as strong as she was in 2020 when she came close to topping the poll, being a mere 88 votes adrift O Cuiv, but is still regarded as a safe seat.
Fine Gael are also to run a two-candidate strategy in sitting TD and Government Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton and Senator Sean Kyne.
Again, like Fianna Fail, Fine Gael is expected to win just one seat in the constituency when Independent Noel Grealish considered a certainty as is Independent Catherine Connolly.
Pictured: Deputy Mairead Farrell who was nominated by Sinn Fein to contest the next general election in Galway West.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Approval for expansion of City Bin Co. base in Oranmore
The City Bin Co. has been granted planning permission for a significant expansion of its base in ...
Fitzmaurice move would ignite Galway East battle
The normally predictable constituency of Galway East looks odds-on to become one of the most comp...
Footballing mums take flight for the Big Apple
By Aoibhe Connolly A group of Galway mums – many of whom only returned to active sport after t...
Major step foward in plans for bus shelters in Headford, Moycullen, Mountbellew, Craughwell, Moylough and Ballymoe
Plans to develop new bus shelters in several county towns have taken a major step forward with th...
€26m worth of fish came through Connemara ports and piers last year
The value of fish landings at Connemara ports and piers in 2023 amounted to over €26m. Rosaveal, ...
Almost one thousand patients on trolleys at UHG during September
There were almost a thousand patients on trolleys at UHG during the month of September. Figures f...
UG study links high coffee and fizzy drink intake with significantly increased stroke risk
A study at University of Galway has found that more then 4 cups of coffee a day increases risk of...
Seanad hears of “impasse” on new school building for Scoil Mhuire in Moycullen
The Seanad has heard of a “sort of impasse” on a long-planned new school building for...
Outstanding opportunity to purchase house and lands for sale at Crusheeny, Claregalway
Keane Mahony Smith Auctioneers are handling an excellent residential holding of c. 42 acres with ...