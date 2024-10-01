Who will fill Ó Cuív’s big boots?

Both main parties are adopting a two-candidate strategy in Galway West in the hope of taking one seat apiece – as all eyes will be on who fills Eamon Ó Cuív’s Finna Fáil boots in the upcoming general election.

His announcement in June that he was stepping back from politics in June left the way open for broadcaster Grainne Seoige – and earlier this month both she and city councillor John Connolly were selected as the party’s candidates for the constituency.

There is little doubt that there is a Fianna Fáil seat to be won in the constituency given that they won almost 23% of the vote in the five-seater back in 2020.

But former Fianna Fáil member, Noel Thomas, now of Independent Ireland, will also be putting in a strong challenge for the Ó Cuív seat.

The Moycullen-based Councillor topped the poll in Connemara South in the local elections having resigned after he – along with Cllr Seamus Walsh – were reprimanded over comments made regarding asylum seekers.

Cllr Thomas acknowledged that the issues surrounding the disciplinary action he faced as a result of his criticism of plans for asylum seeker accommodation in Oughterard last year was “partly” responsible for his decision.

Sitting Sinn Fein TD Mairead Farrell has been selected by the party to run in the next general election and said that it was an honour to receive the support of the members.

Given the fact that Sinn Fein’s support is down, she may not be as strong as she was in 2020 when she came close to topping the poll, being a mere 88 votes adrift O Cuiv, but is still regarded as a safe seat.

Fine Gael are also to run a two-candidate strategy in sitting TD and Government Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton and Senator Sean Kyne.

Again, like Fianna Fail, Fine Gael is expected to win just one seat in the constituency when Independent Noel Grealish considered a certainty as is Independent Catherine Connolly.

Pictured: Deputy Mairead Farrell who was nominated by Sinn Fein to contest the next general election in Galway West.