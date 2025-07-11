Galway West Independent TD Catherine Connolly triggers race for the Áras
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Denise McNamara
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Galway West Independent TD Catherine Connolly is the first candidate to publicly declare that she will put her hat into the ring for the presidential election.
Deputy Connolly confirmed to the Galway City Tribune yesterday she would launch her campaign formally next week. The latest opinion poll last weekend put her at the top of the list of Independents that people would vote for.
It’s still too early to say whether she will be the only candidate running on behalf of parties on the Left as Labour and Sinn Féin have yet to decide on their strategy to elect a successor to Michael D Higgins.
After months of refusing to rule the option in or out, the Claddagh woman declared she would put herself forward for the election, thought to be held in October.
“Yes, my mind is made up to run. I’ve support from across the spectrum, including the Social Democrats, People Before Profit and Solidarity, as well as a number of senators and others. Labour and Sinn Féin are still completing their own internal processes which I fully respect. I’ll be formally launching my campaign next week,” she revealed.
Asked what factors drove that decision, she replied: “The support for me standing has grown organically from the ground up over two years and that support has continued.”
Pictured: Catherine Connolly TD: The Claddagh woman has support from across the Left, including the Social Democrats, People Before Profit, and Solidarity, as well as several senators. PHOTO: BRIAN HARDING.
More like this:
Local TD challenges Minister over uncertainty on student fee increases
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD has taken aim at the Higher Education Mini...
Plans lodged for pedestrian footbridge in Oughterard
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans have been lodged for a long-planned pedestrian ...
Catherine Connolly to launch Presidential campaign next week
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway West TD Catherine Connolly is expected to laun...
Galway Arts Festival’s diverse exhibitions explore identity, environment and resilience
Pass the Baton, a collaborative exhibition by artists Laura O’Connor and Léann Herlihy running at...
Mixed feelings over outdoor hospitality in Galway’s Woodquay
Tables and chairs placed on roads outside hospitality businesses in Woodquay in June and early Ju...
Galway United face difficult test in away tie with in-form Bohemians
Given their poor record away from home this season, Galway United will hope to take some solace f...
Galway councillors face the chop over Shantalla helipad land-grab
Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley Residents of Shantalla have turned ...
Wuff justice as tourists get a dog playground
Galway’s first playground for dogs has opened for tourists, with pets staying in student accommod...
Galway singer-songwriter Sara flies high with debut single
Galway singer-songwriter Sara Gerdine had just released her debut single, Feathers on the Ground....