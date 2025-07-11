Galway West Independent TD Catherine Connolly triggers race for the Áras

Galway West Independent TD Catherine Connolly is the first candidate to publicly declare that she will put her hat into the ring for the presidential election.

Deputy Connolly confirmed to the Galway City Tribune yesterday she would launch her campaign formally next week. The latest opinion poll last weekend put her at the top of the list of Independents that people would vote for.

It’s still too early to say whether she will be the only candidate running on behalf of parties on the Left as Labour and Sinn Féin have yet to decide on their strategy to elect a successor to Michael D Higgins.

After months of refusing to rule the option in or out, the Claddagh woman declared she would put herself forward for the election, thought to be held in October.

“Yes, my mind is made up to run. I’ve support from across the spectrum, including the Social Democrats, People Before Profit and Solidarity, as well as a number of senators and others. Labour and Sinn Féin are still completing their own internal processes which I fully respect. I’ll be formally launching my campaign next week,” she revealed.

Asked what factors drove that decision, she replied: “The support for me standing has grown organically from the ground up over two years and that support has continued.”

Pictured: Catherine Connolly TD: The Claddagh woman has support from across the Left, including the Social Democrats, People Before Profit, and Solidarity, as well as several senators. PHOTO: BRIAN HARDING.