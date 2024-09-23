Western Motors Group announced as one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies 2024

Western Motors Group has been named as one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies, the leading business awards programme led by Deloitte. The company, which demonstrated superior business performance, was recognised at an awards ceremony in the RDS on Thursday, 19 September.

This year, Deloitte recognised 129 indigenous companies at the awards, representing 28 of the 32 counties across the island of Ireland. The network of companies has a combined turnover of more than €15 billion and provide employment to over 45,000 people across a range of sectors from technology and healthcare to construction.

A thorough judging process precedes the recognition each year, evaluating the entire management team and the business strategy of each company. The judges examine a wide range of areas when assessing Ireland’s top privately-owned businesses, such as a business’ environmental, social and governance standards, strategic planning and talent strategy.

The 13 newly qualified companies are: Active8 Solar Energies, Ashdale Care, Coen Steel Limited, Ethos Engineering, MCO, Mergon Group, Mivan, Mowlam Healthcare, S&W Wholesale, Sisk Group, United Hardware, Western Motors Group and Writech.

Commenting on the award, James McCormack, Managing Director, Western Motors Group said: “What a way to add to the celebrations of our 60th year in business. We are thrilled and honoured to be named one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies for the first time in 2024. Our team has worked hard in recent years, meeting industry challenges with determination and innovation and tackling market challenges with resilience and strategic foresight. This recognition is a testament to that team’s dedication and collaboration. As we look ahead, we are more committed than ever to maintaining the high standards that have brought us this far. Here’s to many more years of growth, success and leadership in our industry. Simon and I express our heartfelt thanks to the incredible WM team.”

Brian Murphy, Lead Partner for Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards Programme, said: “The Irish economic growth story has been extraordinary, and we see this evidenced in the success of Irish indigenous businesses and the confidence shown by Best Managed Companies. Ensuring Ireland’s entrepreneurs and the companies they start get the support they need to grow and scale is crucial.”

Western Motors celebrates its 60th Anniversary in 2024, marking six decades of excellence and innovation. In addition, 2024 also commemorates the remarkable 40-year partnership with Volkswagen. Now a multi-site and multi-brand dealership in the counties of Galway and Louth, the group represents Volkswagen Passenger, Volkswagen Commercial, Skoda, SEAT and CUPRA