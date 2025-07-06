Mother and daughter offer taste of colour and creativity at Oughterard Courthouse

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
A creative mother and daughter unveiled a joint exhibition of their artistic talents at the Oughterard Courthouse Gallery at the weekend – showcasing their contrasting arts.
Artist Pat Byrne and her daughter, award-winning textile print designer Niamh Daniels, jointly staged Blas, the second exhibition in Oughterard Courthouse Arts Programme’s 2025 Summer Art Season.
As the title suggests, Blas – the Irish word for “taste” or “flavour” – offers a rich flavour of visual delight, drawing from nature and the vivid landscapes of the West of Ireland.
Pat, a renowned artist inspired by the sea, wildlife, and the colourful charm of Irish towns and villages, presents bold, textured oil paintings that celebrate the joy found in life’s small details.
Her previous solo shows include Colourscapes (2001) and Blue (2005) at Galway City Library, ‘Cathu’ (2006) Judy Greene Gallery, Ladybirds (2010) and ‘Print Exhibition at Babaro Fest.
“This exhibition is a little taste of the many things I find uplifting and joyous,” she said.
Niamh Daniels, an award-winning textile print designer, brings her passion for sustainable luxury and expressive design to the gallery walls.
Her work, using traditional printing techniques together with drawing, painting and photography, evolving all the time through modern experimentation – from ice dyeing to acrylic pouring and alcohol inks – has been featured in VOGUE, Irish Country Magazine, and Ireland AM. Niamh’s designs are inspired by the raw beauty of Connemara and the Atlantic coast, translated into limited-edition silk accessories and fine art prints.
The exhibition will be officially opened by acclaimed poet Anne Donnellan with a huge attendance on the night – including proud husband and dad, Ollie Daniels, the Salthill native who has built a distinguished career in many facets of the business world, as well as being one of the driving forces behind Salthill Devon FC.
Pictured: Officially opened by acclaimed poet Anne Donnellan, Summer Art exhibition “Blas” by Galway-based mother and daughter artists Pat Byrne and Niamh Daniels in Oughterard Courthouse. Photo: Sean Lydon.
