Galway City Council seek expressions of interest for inclusion in Council Emergency Accommodation list

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Council and Galway Council are seeking expressions of interest from Hoteliers, Proprietors of Guest Accommodation, B&B and self-contained own-door units who wish to have their facility or rooms included in the Council’s list of Emergency Accommodation for homeless families and individuals.

Submissions should detail the type of accommodation, number of rooms to be included, price per night/week/month and confirm catering and laundry facilities availability.

The Expression of Interest form can be found at www.GalwayCity.ie and should be submitted to Homeless@GalwayCity.ie on or before Friday 25 July.

For more details see www.GalwayCity.ie