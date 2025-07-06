Irish Language Awards to Canadian and Irish Scholars in Conamara college

The growth of the Irish language on the other side of the Atlantic was underlined at a ceremony in An Cheathrú Rua last week, when 26 Canadians marked the end of their immersion course in the language as seven Irish scholars prepared to travel to Canada to work in the language at universities there.

Minister for Social Protection and Minister for Rural and Community Development Dara Calleary, and Canada’s Ambassador to Ireland Dennis King presented awards to both sets of scholars as part of the Ireland Canada University Foundation’s Clár Gaeilge, hosted at Acadamh na hOllscolaíochta Gaeilge.

The ceremony celebrated two distinct groups of awardees – 26 Canadian university students, in Ireland for a three-week Irish language immersion scholarship; and the announcement of seven Irish recipients of ICUF’s Teagascóirí Gaeilge scholarships, which support Irish language teachers to work in Canadian universities during the 2025–26 academic year.

These awards are presented annually by ICUF, as part of Clár Gaeilge, a programme made possible through the longstanding commitment of the Irish Government, currently supported by the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht and delivered in partnership with Canadian universities.

Since its inception, the programme has introduced thousands of Canadians to the Irish language and culture, contributing to a vibrant and growing community of learners across Canada.

This year marks a significant milestone for the programme, as the 26 Canadian participants honoured this year bring the total number of Canadian recipients of ICUF’s Irish language immersion scholarships to 250.

Minister Dara Calleary congratulated the 26 Canadian and seven Irish scholars honoured.

“As Gaeltacht Minister it is truly a source of pride to witness such enthusiasm for the Irish language reaching all the way to Canada,” he said.

“It’s encouraging to see so many Canadian universities showing an interest in the language, and I hope this year’s Canadian recipients will continue to cultivate their passion for Irish upon their return home,” he added.

Ambassador Dennis King praised the Irish people who, he said, had ‘contributed tremendously to the development of Canadian institutions, culture and identity’.

“It is encouraging to know that, through the hard work and dedication of these scholars, their teachers and the Ireland Canada University Foundation, the Irish language remain a point of connection between our nations across the Atlantic,” he said.

James Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of ICUF, said that Ireland and Canada shared a long-standing friendship rooted in history, culture, and shared values.

“Through our Clár Gaeilge, we are nurturing a new generation of scholars who are building meaningful and personal connections between our two countries,” he said.

“By learning the Irish language, these scholars are not only acquiring a new skill — they are gaining a deeper, more personal connection to Ireland itself,” he added.

Pictured: Minister Dara Calleary and the Canadian Ambassador to Ireland Dennis King are welcomed to the ICUF’s Teagascóirí Gaeilge scholarship ceremony by Treasa Uí Lorcáin (left), Interim Director at Acadamh na hOllscolaíochta Gaeilge, and Veronica Ní Ghríofa, External Administrator for the Ceathrú Rua centre, and ICUF CEO James Kelly. Photo: Seán Ó Mainnín.