Galway Public Representatives attend Oireachtas Information Clinic organised by Failte Ireland

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Public representatives from across the political spectrum learned first-hand of the work done by Failte Ireland in driving sustainable tourism, grow visitor numbers, increase tourism revenue, and supporting jobs across the constituency and region.

An Oireachtas Information Clinic for TD’s and Senators was held in Buswells Hotel near Leinster House and was attended by Deputies Pete Roche, John Connolly and Louis O’Hara and by Senators Anne Rabbitte, Ollie Crowe and Sean Kyne.

All representatives were provided with county-specific details on The National Tourism Development Authority’s investment programmes, destination development work, digitalisation, business and skills supports, festival funding and its work promoting tourism as a career.

Deputy Pete Roche, who attended the clinic, said that it was very informative.