Councillor issues update on Community Transport Study for Headford

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Councillor Andrew Reddington has confirmed that Galway County Council are to move forward with the Community Transport Strategy for Headford.

Following approval of the Kinvara Community Study for publication and consultation, the Council will now concentrate on the Headford Strategy which is a priority among the remaining five studies.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Councillor Reddington said that site visits have already been completed, and the information needed has been provided to draft a community transport plan for Headford.