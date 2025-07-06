Galway Deputy tells Dail that Western Rail Corridor must be delivered within lifetime of this Government.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Dail has been told by Sinn Féin TD for Galway East, Louis O’Hara that the Western Rail Corridor is a shovel-ready project which must be delivered within the lifetime of this Government.

O’Hara was speaking in the Dáil during statements on the All Island Strategic Rail Review recommendations and also called for double-tracking of the Athenry-Galway rail line to be made a priority.

Deputy O’Hara said that the Western Rail Corridor is critical to the region.

Meanwhile, a motion by Castlebar Trades Council on the Western Rail Corridor was unanimously agreed on the opening day of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions’ Biennial Conference attended by more than 600 delegates at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

After delegates had passed the motion, General Secretary of SIPTU Joe Cunningham credited the Council and the speakers from the various unions, saying that the Western Rail Corridor will not only be an amenity for West of Ireland Tourism but will be a key economic driver of the region.