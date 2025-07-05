  • Services

Galway and Roscommon politicians meet with local young people to discuss Budget 2026

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Young people from Galway discussed their experiences and priorities for Budget 2026 with local politicians at the recent launch of spunout’s pre-budget submission.

spunout is Ireland’s youth information and support platform.

The pre-budget submission was created in collaboration with its Youth Action Panel, a diverse group of over 200 young people from across Ireland, focusing on their lived experiences.

Topics highlighted by these young people and featured in the submission include mental health, youth work, a lack of third spaces, housing, climate action, transport, apprenticeships, and healthy relationships.

Galway-based Action Panel member Peter O’Neill met with local politicians Claire Kerrane TD, Senator Shane Curley, Albert Dolan TD and Senator PJ Murphy, who attended the lobby day in Buswells Hotel, to discuss these issues.

Sinn Fein Deputy Claire Kerrane told Galway Bay FM News that a good conversation was held on the issues highlighted.

