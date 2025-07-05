  • Services

Services

Community groups praised for heritage project on keeping name of Gort Inse Guaire alive

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Community groups praised for heritage project on keeping name of Gort Inse Guaire alive
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Community groups from Gort have been praised for their project on keeping the name of their town alive.

The project entitled ‘Gort Inse Guaire, What’s in a name?’ focused on raising awareness of the full name of the town.

The groups published a pamphlet documenting the history and heritage of the name.

They included Gort Tidy Towns, Gort Arts, Gort River Walk and Burren Lowlands.

The project was carried out as part of the Heritage Keepers programme for community groups and primary schools.

The pamphlet was launched at a storytelling and information night attended by more than 100 people

 

More like this:
no_space
Galway based businessman achieves prestigious business award

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway-based businessman has been awarded the Busin...

no_space
University of Galway hosts headquarters of €34million ARC Hub for HealthTech

University of Galway has been announced as the headquarters for a new €34 million investment in h...

no_space
Galway musician unveils her new hybrid instrument with city concert

A Galway musician who has performed all over the world has come up with a new version of the trad...

no_space
Heritage Council visits Galway city and county to see community-led heritage projects first -hand

A host of heritage groups from across the city and county put their best foot forward when member...

no_space
Clifden honours co-pilot who re-enacted Alcock and Brown famous transatlantic crossing

Clifden and Connemara will this weekend celebrate 20 years since the historic re-enactment of Alc...

no_space
UK actor throws weight behind novel campaign to increase Connemara school numbers

A well-known soap actor dropped into a Connemara school last week to show his support for their u...

no_space
Galway Garden Festival gears up for thousands to attend Claregalway Castle

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThousands of people are expected to attend the Galway...

no_space
Limited edition 'Saoírse & Mamma' make-up collection to raise funds for charity

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMBPerfect cosmetics have launched a limited edition 'S...

no_space
Over 1,000 competitors set to contest Connacht Fleadh in Ballinasloe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOver 1,000 competitors are set to contest the Connach...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up