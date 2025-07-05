Community groups praised for heritage project on keeping name of Gort Inse Guaire alive

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Community groups from Gort have been praised for their project on keeping the name of their town alive.

The project entitled ‘Gort Inse Guaire, What’s in a name?’ focused on raising awareness of the full name of the town.

The groups published a pamphlet documenting the history and heritage of the name.

They included Gort Tidy Towns, Gort Arts, Gort River Walk and Burren Lowlands.

The project was carried out as part of the Heritage Keepers programme for community groups and primary schools.

The pamphlet was launched at a storytelling and information night attended by more than 100 people