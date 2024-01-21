Warning of treacherous travelling conditions and power outages for the West during Storm Isha
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Author: Enda Cunningham
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Storm Isha will bring treacherous travelling conditions, potential flooding, and the risk of widespread power outages, the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) said this lunchtime.
The agency called a meeting with Met Éireann, the Office of Public Works, local authorities, principal response agencies, key Departments and responding national organisations to prepare for Storm Isha which is set to impact the country – particularly the West coast, from 5pm.
Paul Rock, Senior Assistant Fire Adviser in the NDFEM said: “This storm will bring with it severe and damaging gusts, potential coastal flooding with high waves and coastal overtopping, treacherous travelling conditions, the potential for localised flooding and the risk of significant and widespread power outages for these counties
“Given the challenging wind conditions expected, I would urge members of the public to stay away from all coastal areas for the duration of the Met Éireann warnings.
“Travel in counties under a red warning is not advised until the alert has finished. Furthermore, all road users should only travel where necessary and be aware of the potential for hazardous travelling conditions. Motorists should slow down and be aware of the dangers of fallen trees and debris. High sided vehicles, cyclists and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable during this time.
“Everybody is encouraged to keep mobile phones charged and at hand in case of emergencies and to check for updates where necessary.
“We will continue to monitor the ongoing weather conditions and ensure that all relevant state bodies are responding speedily and appropriately to meet any challenges. I would advise everybody to monitor national and local media, including social media, over the course of this evening and tomorrow to keep up to date with information regarding the developing weather situation.
“Above all, make sure you stay safe and keep in touch with vulnerable or elderly neighbours,” said Mr Rock.
